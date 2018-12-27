22nd Century : Files Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) Application with the FDA for the Company's Very Low Nicotine Content Cigarettes

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII),
a plant biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction and Very
Low Nicotine tobacco, today submitted a Modified Risk Tobacco Product
(MRTP) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
the Company’s Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) cigarettes. 22nd
Century’s proposed VLNTM cigarettes, the subject of the MRTP
application, are made with the Company’s proprietary VLNTM
tobacco and, as a result, contain very low levels of nicotine.
There are almost 38 million smokers in the United States. In a Special
Report published in the May 2018 issue of the New England Journal
of Medicine, a statistical model funded by the FDA predicted that,
if all cigarettes in the United States were required to have very low
nicotine content, approximately 5 million smokers would quit smoking
within a year and that number would increase to a total of 13.0 million
within 5 years. By the year 2100, the model estimates that approximately
33 million people would either quit smoking or not start smoking. The
model further predicts that 8.5 million deaths will be averted and 134.4
million life years will be gained by the year 2100.
22nd Century’s MRTP application joins the Company’s previously filed Premarket
Tobacco Application (PMTA). Together, these important applications
seek the FDA’s authorization to commercialize the Company’s VLNTM
cigarettes and to advertise that the VLNTM cigarettes contain
95% less nicotine as compared to the 100 leading cigarette brands in the
United States.
22nd Century’s proposed VLNTM cigarettes are the same as the
lowest nicotine content style of the Company’s SPECTRUM® research
cigarettes. 22nd Century’s SPECTRUM® research cigarettes were developed
in collaboration with the FDA and other U.S. federal government agencies
to provide independent scientists with the products necessary to
investigate the public health benefits of reduced-nicotine content
cigarettes. Since 2011, 22nd Century has produced and delivered tens of
millions of the Company’s Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) SPECTRUM®
research cigarettes for use in dozens of clinical studies funded by more
than $100 million from agencies of the United States federal government.
22nd Century’s MRTP application references more than 50 independent
studies that utilized SPECTRUM® research cigarettes. Of particular note,
the six-week 840-participant
study by Donny, et al. published in the New England
Journal of Medicine in October 2015 found that VLNC cigarettes were: “associated
with reductions in smoking, nicotine exposure, and nicotine dependence,
with minimal evidence of nicotine withdrawal, compensatory smoking, or
serious adverse events.” A twenty-week 1,250-participant
study by Hatsukami, et al. published in the Journal of the
American Medical Association (JAMA) in September 2018 concluded that
an immediate reduction in nicotine to very low levels was associated
with:
-
Lower toxicant exposure across time;
-
Fewer cigarettes smoked per day;
-
Greater reduction in nicotine dependence; and
-
More days in which participants smoked no cigarettes (cigarette-free
days).
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death
in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every
year, or about 1 in 5 deaths, and more than $300 billion in healthcare
costs. Based on the actuarial model funded by the FDA, VLNC cigarettes
have the potential to change the course of public health history by
helping to defeat the global tobacco epidemic.
Reducing the nicotine content of cigarettes to non-addictive levels has
long been part of the FDA’s vision to reduce the harm caused by smoking.
In a June 16, 2010 press release, Dr. David Kessler, the former FDA
Commissioner, recommended that “[t]he FDA should quickly move to reduce
nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels. If we reduce the
level of the stimulus, we reduce the craving. It is the ultimate harm
reduction strategy.” (emphasis added)
On July 28, 2017, in introducing the FDA’s comprehensive plan for
tobacco and nicotine regulation, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the current FDA
Commissioner, declared in a public announcement that “looking at ways to
reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes so that they are minimally or
non-addictive …. is a cornerstone of our new and more comprehensive
approach to effective tobacco regulation.”
And, this Fall, during an FDA
webcast, Dr. Lynn Hull, Lead Pharmacologist at the Division of
Individual Health Science within the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products,
reviewed the science behind the FDA’s intention to issue a proposed rule
that, when finalized and effective, would limit the amount of nicotine
in all cigarettes sold in the United States (and perhaps in all other
combusted tobacco products as well) to minimally-addictive or
non-addictive levels. In the webcast, Dr. Hull indicated a
minimally-addictive or non-addictive level of nicotine in cigarettes
could be between approximately 0.2 to 0.7mg nicotine per gram of tobacco.
In contrast to the highly addictive tobacco cigarettes marketed by Big
Tobacco companies, Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
and Reynolds American Inc., a subsidiary of British American Tobacco (BTI),
22nd Century’s proprietary Very Low Nicotine Content tobacco and
technology make possible tobacco cigarettes with a nicotine content
which is more than 95% less than conventional cigarettes.
Unlike any other cigarettes on the U.S. market today, 22nd Century’s
proposed VLNTM cigarettes – with just 0.5mg
nicotine per gram tobacco (~0.3 mg per cigarette) – fall squarely within
the nicotine range anticipated by the FDA’s Dr. Hull. As investors
have begun to realize that the FDA is, in fact, truly committed to a
comprehensive nicotine reduction plan for all cigarettes sold in
the United States, the share prices for Altria Group, Philip Morris
International (PM),
and British American Tobacco continue to fall and are substantially
lower today than they were before the FDA’s nicotine reduction plan was
publicly announced in July 2017.
“22nd Century’s proprietary VLNTM cigarettes have at
least 95% less nicotine than each of the 100 leading cigarette brands in
the United States. We concur with former FDA Commissioner Dr. David
Kessler: Cigarettes with non-addictive levels of nicotine represent ‘the ultimate
harm reduction strategy’.” explained Henry Sicignano III, President and
Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group. “We believe that the
public health implications of very low nicotine content cigarettes are
enormous; 22nd Century is tremendously excited about introducing our
proprietary VLNTM cigarettes into the U.S. market.”
About SPECTRUM® Research Cigarettes
22nd Century developed SPECTRUM® research cigarettes in collaboration
with independent researchers and officials from the National Institute
on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the
National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC). The main SPECTRUM® product line consists of a series
of cigarette styles that vary in nicotine yields from very low to
relatively high nicotine. 22nd Century supplies SPECTRUM® research
cigarettes in 24 styles, in both regular and menthol versions, with 8
different levels of nicotine.
About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology
which facilitates the increase or decrease in the level of nicotine in
tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants
through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company’s primary
mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The
Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary
hemp/cannabis strains for important new medicines and agricultural
crops. Visit www.xxiicentury.com
and www.botanicalgenetics.com
for more information.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This
press release contains forward-looking information, including all
statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the
intent, belief or current expectations of 22nd Century Group, Inc., its
directors or its officers with respect to the contents of this press
release, including but not limited to our future revenue expectations.
The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “intend” and similar expressions and variations thereof are
intended to identify forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee
future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be
considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we
may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including
the securities laws of the United States, we do not intend to update any
of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect
actual results, later events or circumstances, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. You should carefully review and
consider the various disclosures made by us in our annual report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed on March 7,
2018, including the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and our other
reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which
attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may
affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash
flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if
the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary
materially from those expected or projected.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005331/en/