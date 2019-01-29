Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased 22nd Century Group,
Inc. (“22nd Century” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: XXII)
securities between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). 22nd Century investors have until March
22, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On October 25, 2018, an article was published on Seeking Alpha,
alleging that 22nd Century was under SEC investigation. On this news,
the Company’s share price fell 4.3% to close at $2.45 per
share on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 22nd Century’s stock was prone to
manipulation through paid stock promotions; (2) such conduct would
subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the Securities
and Exchange Commission; and (3) consequently, 22nd Century’s public
statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc., you may move the
Court no later than March 22, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint
you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any
action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no
action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
