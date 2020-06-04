Log in
06/04/2020 | 12:06pm EDT

High-performance servers

Press release

2CRSi to conquer the United States and Asia with the recruitment of Wally Liaw as President

San Jose (USA), June 4, 2020 at 5.40pm - 2CRSi announces the appointment of Wally Liaw as President of 2CRSi Corporation. This appointment is an important milestone in the achievement of 2CRSi's global growth ambitions. Wally will be responsible for the United States but also East Asia.

Wally Liaw (Yih-Shyan Liaw) is one of the three co-founders of Supermicro (Super Micro Computer, Inc, NASDAQ: SMCI): until he left the group in 2018, Wally Liaw was a member of the Board of Directors (since Supermicro's creation in September 1993), Corporate Secretary and Vice President in charge of International Sales. In 2019, Supermicro, a world leader in computer servers, generated sales of more than $3.5 billion, a CAGR of 21% over 10 years.

"We are delighted with the arrival of Wally, who will contribute to accelerating our development in the US and Far East markets. His personal knowledge of the main players in our markets and his recognized experience are key assets that will enable us to achieve our ambitious goals: providing very large computing power capacities compatible with a sustainable and reasoned development", said Alain Wilmouth, co- founder of 2CRSi.

Wally Liaw, President of 2CRSi Corporation, added: "I am very proud to join 2CRSi, which designs servers with proven performance and energy efficiency. With the integration of Boston Limited, the Group benefits from strong industrial and commercial fundamentals to establish itself as one of the leaders in its market. I am thrilled to engage in this new challenge."

Next event: publication of the 2019/2020 results on July 8, 2020 post trading.

- END -

1

High-performance servers

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €144.6m. The Group today has 352 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

Contacts

2CRSi

Actifin

Actifin

Marie de Lauzon

Victoire Demeestère

Jennifer Jullia

COO

Financial Com.

Financial PR

investors@2crsi.com

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

jjullia@actifin.fr

+33 3 68 41 10 70

+ 33 1 56 88 11 24

+ 33 1 56 88 11 19

2

Disclaimer

2CRSI SA published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 16:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
