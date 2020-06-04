Press release

2CRSi to conquer the United States and Asia with the recruitment of Wally Liaw as President

San Jose (USA), June 4, 2020 at 5.40pm - 2CRSi announces the appointment of Wally Liaw as President of 2CRSi Corporation. This appointment is an important milestone in the achievement of 2CRSi's global growth ambitions. Wally will be responsible for the United States but also East Asia.

Wally Liaw (Yih-Shyan Liaw) is one of the three co-founders of Supermicro (Super Micro Computer, Inc, NASDAQ: SMCI): until he left the group in 2018, Wally Liaw was a member of the Board of Directors (since Supermicro's creation in September 1993), Corporate Secretary and Vice President in charge of International Sales. In 2019, Supermicro, a world leader in computer servers, generated sales of more than $3.5 billion, a CAGR of 21% over 10 years.

"We are delighted with the arrival of Wally, who will contribute to accelerating our development in the US and Far East markets. His personal knowledge of the main players in our markets and his recognized experience are key assets that will enable us to achieve our ambitious goals: providing very large computing power capacities compatible with a sustainable and reasoned development", said Alain Wilmouth, co- founder of 2CRSi.

Wally Liaw, President of 2CRSi Corporation, added: "I am very proud to join 2CRSi, which designs servers with proven performance and energy efficiency. With the integration of Boston Limited, the Group benefits from strong industrial and commercial fundamentals to establish itself as one of the leaders in its market. I am thrilled to engage in this new challenge."

Next event: publication of the 2019/2020 results on July 8, 2020 post trading.

- END -

1