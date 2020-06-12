2G Energy AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
06/12/2020 | 10:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2020 / 16:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Lukas
Last name(s): Lenz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.30 EUR 5247.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.3000 EUR 5247.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


12.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60563  12.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
