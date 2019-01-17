Log in
01/17 03:00:38 am
21.5 EUR   0.00%
20182G ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
20182G ENERGY AG : half-yearly earnings release
20182G ENERGY AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

2G Energy AG: Self- developed hydrogen CHP nominated for Handelsblatt Energy Awards 2018

01/17/2019 | 02:35am EST

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2G Energy AG: Self- developed hydrogen CHP nominated for Handelsblatt Energy Awards 2018

17.01.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Energy Awards for most innovative energy revolution projects

The jury at the renowned Handelsblatt Energy Awards has nominated a project of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) among the top three most innovative energy revolution projects in its "Industry" category in 2018. The company submitted a combined heat and power plant (CHP) to the competition, which 2G itself developed and which operates with pure hydrogen. 2G is one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants.

Technically, 2G's research and development has succeeded in adapting a standard natural gas CHP so that hydrogen (H2) is harnessed not only to generate electricity and heat on a comparably economically viable basis but also to operate highly efficiently while generating almost no CO2 emissions. Its engine efficiency is higher than that of natural gas-driven CHPs thanks to rapid hydrogen combustion. 2G, which is based in Germany's Münsterland region, has brought its hydrogen CHPs to production stage within a short timeframe thanks to deploying standard components. The company already offers H2 CHPs in the 80 kWel to 280 kWel performance range at prices comparable to those for natural gas-powered plants.

Standardization ensures economic efficiency
Running costs are also comparable thanks to the utilization of standard gas engines, which means that the usual maintenance intervals for CHP units and a lifecycle of 60,000 operating hours also apply to the hydrogen CHP units. In addition, the CHPs are integrated into the existing close-meshed service infrastructure and 2G's digital monitoring and control capabilities, which enhances availability and cost-effectiveness for operators. The systems are fully deployable in virtual power plants (networked large-area power plants).

The application areas of 2G hydrogen technology for industry, trade and energy suppliers span a broad range of gas types: they can be utilized with other high hydrogen content gases such as those in chemical industry waste products, or with variable gas mixtures such as gases from purification plants, and landfill and natural gases. By contrast with fuel cells, the combustion engine is insensitive to pollutants in gases.

This makes the hydrogen CHP technology that 2G has developed a tried and tested alternative to fuel cell technology, which - according to the current status of knowledge - is not available for such purposes. Thanks to long-term storage in existing natural gas networks and storage caverns(through the medium of hydrogen), 2G's hydrogen CHP technology provides electricity generated from wind and solar power plants with the requisite flexibility and base load capacity to ensure supply security. In addition, both the generation of hydrogen as well as conversion into electricity and heat generation are virtually free of CO2 emissions.

Stadtwerke Hassfurt deploying 2G hydrogen CHP system
Stadtwerke Hassfurt is deploying a 2G hydrogen CHP in a groundbreaking project for renewable regional energy supplies: the electrolyzer for hydrogen production is operated with electricity from a local wind farm. Renewable electricity, a hydrogen storage facility and a 2G CHP form a decentralized and flexible basis for the secure supply of electricity and heat to regional consumers.

Since 2013, Energy Awards initiators Handelsblatt and its partners have been awarding annual prizes to promising and innovative projects that optimally harness energy by both enhancing energy efficiency and saving energy. Over the coming days, the winners will be selected by a high-caliber jury, the Energy Academy. The award ceremony will be held in Berlin on January 23, 2019, as part of a gala with guests invited from the worlds of business, politics and the media.

The German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy (BMWi) is acting as patron to the awards.


2G company portrait
2G Energy AG is an internationally leading full-service provider of combined heat and power systems (CHP) with electric output between 20 kW and 2,000 kW, which are deployed for the decentralized generation and supply of electricity and heating. 2G is consistently expanding its technology leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for natural gas, biogas and synthetic gas applications (e.g. hydrogen), as well as in specific software development. In particular, this product range, which is based on thousands of systems realized, significantly differentiates 2G from its competitors.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and effective energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization consistently implemented by 2G forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

The cogeneration of mechanical energy and heating/cooling make CHP technology more efficient and more environmentally-compatible than conventional energy production methods. Compared with conventional electricity generation, CHP technology saves up to 40 percent of primary energy, and emits up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide. 2G customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G employs around 600 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in St. Augustine, USA, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in a total of 31 countries and generated net sales of EUR 189.4 million in the 2017 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The share capital amounts to EUR 4,430,000, and is divided into 4,430,000 shares. As of December 2018, company founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 53.3% interest in the company, with the free float amounting to 46.7%.

2019 calendar dates
February 6     Hamburg Investor Day, Hamburg
April 11          Preliminary results for the FY ending December 31, 2018; 2019 guidance
May 10          Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018
May 13-14     Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main
May 29          Q1 key figures and business trends
June 25         Ordinary AGM, Ahaus
September 26      Consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2019
November 25       Q3 key figures and business trends
November 25-26 German Equity Capital Forum 2019, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact
2G Energy AG
Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek
Telephone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15
Email: ir@2-g.de
+Internet: www.2-g.de


17.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0
Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15
E-mail: service@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
WKN: A0HL8N
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766959  17.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766959&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
