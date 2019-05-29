Log in
2G Energy : increases sales and EBIT in the first quarter as planned

0
05/29/2019 | 02:35am EDT

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
2G Energy AG increases sales and EBIT in the first quarter as planned

29.05.2019 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Net sales rise to EUR 36.4 million in Q1 2019 (previous year: EUR 31.5 million)
  • Total operating performance increases to EUR 50.3 million (previous year: EUR 42.1 million)
  • EBIT again improves significantly to EUR 0.9 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million)

Heek, May 29, 2019 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, can look back on a good start to the new year 2019 after a successful 2018 financial year. The first quarter, traditionally the weakest quarter, could be closed with further intensified growth rates compared to the previous year. With consolidated sales up by 15.5 % and total operating revenue up by 19.6 %, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly by Euro 0.5 million to Euro 0.9 million. The EBIT margin thus doubled to 2.5 % compared to the previous year.

2G is thus continuing its development by consistently implementing its three lead projects (partner concept with accompanying internationalisation, digitisation and lead to lean) to expand its sales activities on the one hand and to achieve substantial increases in efficiency through the implementation of industrial processes on the other hand.

In view of the progress already achieved and the continued positive business development in the course of the year to date, the Management Board continues to confirm its forecast of achieving net sales of between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million with an EBIT margin of between 5.5 % and 7.0 % in 2019.

 

2G company portrait
2G Energy AG is an internationally leading full-service provider of combined heat and power systems (CHP) with electric output between 20 kW and 2,000 kW, which are deployed for the decentralized generation and supply of electricity and heating. 2G is consistently expanding its technology leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for natural gas, biogas and synthetic gas applications (e.g. hydrogen), as well as in specific software development. In particular, this product range, which is based on thousands of systems realized, significantly differentiates 2G from its competitors.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and effective energy solutions ever more important. These include rising energy demand accompanied at the same time by the need to conserve natural resources. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization consistently implemented by 2G forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

The cogeneration of mechanical energy and heating/cooling make CHP technology more efficient and more environmentally-compatible than conventional energy production methods. Compared with conventional electricity generation, CHP technology saves up to 40 percent of primary energy, and emits up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide. 2G customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.
2G employs around 600 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in St. Augustine, USA, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in a total of 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 209.8 million in the 2018 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The share capital amounts to EUR 4,430,000 and is divided into 4,430,000 shares. As of December 31, 2018, company founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 53.5% interest in the company, with the free float amounting to 46.5%.

2019 calendar dates
June 05                  Lang & Schwarz Small-/Midcap-Konferenz, Düsseldorf
June 25                  Ordinary AGM, Ahaus
September 26        Consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2019
November 25         Q3 key figures and business trends
November 25-26    German Equity Capital Forum 2019, Frankfurt am Main

IR contact
2G Energy AG
Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek
Telephone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15
Email: ir@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de


29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0
Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15
E-mail: service@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
WKN: A0HL8N
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 816069

 
End of News DGAP News Service

816069  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=816069&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
