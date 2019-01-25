2G Energy : named winner of Handelsblatt Energy Awards

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Miscellaneous

2G Energy AG named winner of Handelsblatt Energy Awards



25.01.2019 / 08:30

- Hydrogen CHP plant honored as the most innovative project of the energy revolution



- 2G starts FY 2019 year with EUR 131.5 million order book position



2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) has been selected as the winner of the most innovative project of the energy revolution in the "Industry" category at the renowned Handelsblatt Energy Awards 2018/2019. 2G submitted a combined heat and power (CHP) plant which the company had developed itself and which is operated with pure hydrogen (see news release of 17th of January 2019) and convinced the jury in the criteria "Energy Efficiency", Environmental Friendliness", "Digitalization & Networking", "Creativity & Economic Efficiency" and "Scalability".

The award from the high-caliber jury consequently underscores the pioneering role 2G plays in the energy revolution, including with its in-house development of a purely hydrogen-powered CHP plant. "We think that hydrogen in an important storage medium for the time-delayed use of electricity generated from renewable sources. 2Gs CHP plants can convert the renewably produced hydrogen back into heat and electricity in a highly efficient, economically attractive and technically robust way", said Christian Grotholt, CEO of 2G Energy AG.

The Energy Awards have been held since 2013 and this year formed part of the Energy Summit organized by Handelsblatt, with more than 1,200 participants from business, politics and the media.

High order book position at start of year underpins FY 2019 net sales forecast

2G reported an order book position of EUR 131.5 million as of December 31, 2018 (previous year: EUR 95.9 million). As a consequence, additionally to the strong year-end business with a high number of CHP plant projects finalized, a high order book position was carried forward into the new 2019 year. The Management Board is confident of achieving its net sales forecast of EUR 200 - 230 million for the current year, including against the backdrop of further growth in net sales from the service area.

FY 2018 new order intake up significantly year-on-year

2G recorded new order intake totaling EUR 161.3 million in FY 2018, an increase of around 21% compared with the previous year (EUR 133.3 million). In addition to a significant increase in new order intake from Germany (EUR 101.0 million, + 26%), new order intake from abroad also rose (EUR 60.3 million, + 13.6%). The strongest growth rates were recorded by the 2G subsidiaries in the UK (EUR 10.4 million, + 155%) and in France (EUR 14.5 million, + 46%). In total, 2G sold new CHP plants in 34 countries around the world in 2018 (previous year: 27 countries). 2G continues to successfully advance its internationalization strategy by its partner concept.



2G company portrait

2G Energy AG is an internationally leading full-service provider of combined heat and power systems (CHP) with electric output between 20 kW and 2,000 kW, which are deployed for the decentralized generation and supply of electricity and heating. 2G is consistently expanding its technology leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for natural gas, biogas and synthetic gas applications (e.g. hydrogen), as well as in specific software development. In particular, this product range, which is based on thousands of systems realized, significantly differentiates 2G from its competitors.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and effective energy solutions ever more important. These include rising energy demand accompanied at the same time by the need to conserve natural resources. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization consistently implemented by 2G forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

The cogeneration of mechanical energy and heating/cooling make CHP technology more efficient and more environmentally-compatible than conventional energy production methods. Compared with conventional electricity generation, CHP technology saves up to 40 percent of primary energy, and emits up to 60 percent less carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide. 2G customers thereby benefit consistently from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G employs around 600 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in St. Augustine, USA, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in a total of 31 countries and generated net sales of EUR 189.4 million in the 2017 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The share capital amounts to EUR 4,430,000, and is divided into 4,430,000 shares. As of June 2018, company founders Christian Grotholt and Ludger Gausling held a 53.3% interest in the company, with the free float amounting to 46.7%.



