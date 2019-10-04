2U 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against 2U, Inc. - TWOU

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until October 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against 2U, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TWOU). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between the expanded period of February 26, 2018 and July 30, 2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuits

2U and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 30, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of disappointing financial news including a larger-than-expected loss for 2Q2019, a cut to its fiscal 2019 guidance from a net loss of between $79.M and $77.2M to $157.5M and $151.5M, and that it “will moderate [its] grad program launch cadence.”

On this news, the price of 2U’s shares plummeted nearly 65% on unusually heavy trading volume.

The first-filed case is Harper v. 2U. Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07390.

