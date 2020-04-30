2U, Inc. : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020 0 04/30/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

LANHAM, Md., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Results for First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019 Revenue increased 44% to $175.5 million

Graduate Program Segment revenue increased 14% to $118.5 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 216% to $57.0 million , including $35.4 million in revenue from Trilogy, acquired in May 2019

, including in revenue from Trilogy, acquired in Net loss increased $38.6 million to $60.1 million , or $(0.94) per share Non-GAAP Results for First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019 Adjusted net loss was $21.3 million , or $(0.33) per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $8.6 million , or $(0.15) per share, in the first quarter of 2019

, or per share, compared to adjusted net loss of , or per share, in the first quarter of 2019 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $4.3 million , compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 "Our first quarter results clearly show the strength, resilience, and relevance of our business and offerings," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, 2U's Co-Founder and CEO. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our operations and all 2U-powered educational offerings are running and enrolling new students. We believe the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 will continue to accelerate demand among universities and adult learners for high-quality online education across the Career Curriculum Continuum, and 2U is uniquely positioned to help existing and new partners meet this need now and in the future." Chief Financial Officer Paul Lalljie commented, "I'm very pleased with our first quarter results, which demonstrate the strong fundamentals of our business in the midst of one of the most uncertain periods in history. As demand for online education increases, we are in an excellent position to provide a range of solutions for our university partners and their students. Our recent convertible note offering bolstered our balance sheet, and we remain focused on disciplined execution of our strategic priorities and driving towards positive free cash flow." Discussion of First Quarter 2020 Results Revenue totaled $175.5 million, a 44% increase from $122.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Graduate Program Segment revenue grew 14% to $118.5 million driven by a 16% increase in full course equivalent enrollments, partially offset by a 2% decrease in average revenue per full course equivalent enrollment. Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 216% to $57.0 million, driven by full course equivalent enrollments of 15,141. Costs and expenses totaled $229.4 million, a 56% increase from $146.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. This $82.7 million increase was driven by $57.1 million of incremental operating costs related to Trilogy, with the remainder primarily attributable to increases in costs related to direct marketing, personnel, and curriculum and teaching. These cost increases are due to new offerings, increased depreciation and amortization expense associated with implementing new features and capabilities in the company's platform, and content for the company's offerings. As of March 31, 2020, the company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $157.5 million, a decrease of $32.4 million from $189.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by additions of amortizable intangible assets related to content and technology of $15.8 million and a use of cash from operating activities of $9.9 million. As of March 31, 2020, the company reported outstanding debt of $254.1 million principally related to its term loan facility. Recent Developments On April 23, 2020, the company issued 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of $330.0 million. On April 29, 2020 the initial purchasers of the Notes exercised their option, in full, to purchase an additional $50.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes, bringing the total aggregate principal amount of the Notes to $380.0 million. The company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay its $250.0 million term loan in full, as well as $1.3 million in accrued interest and a $2.5 million prepayment premium, and terminated its outstanding term loan facility. Following repayment of the term loan and after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions, estimated offering expenses payable by the company and the cost of entering into the privately negotiated capped call transactions with affiliates of the initial purchasers of the Notes, the company expects to have $65.3 million remaining for working capital or other general corporate purposes. Non-GAAP Measures To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, foreign currency gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, impairment charges, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines unlevered free cash flow as net cash from operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, restructuring-related and certain other non-ordinary cash payments, and cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before foreign currency gains or losses, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, impairment charges, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods which result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods which result in an adjusted net loss. The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies. The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures have certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,200



$ 170,593

Restricted cash 19,286



19,276

Accounts receivable, net 75,411



33,655

Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,103



37,424

Total current assets 275,000



260,948

Property and equipment, net 56,015



57,643

Right-of-use assets 48,675



43,401

Goodwill 404,733



418,350

Amortizable intangible assets, net 324,976



333,075

University payments and other assets, non-current 72,562



73,413

Total assets $ 1,181,961



$ 1,186,830

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 89,198



$ 65,381

Accrued compensation and related benefits 24,167



21,885

Deferred revenue 69,822



48,833

Lease liability 7,858



7,320

Other current liabilities 12,414



12,535

Total current liabilities 203,459



155,954

Long-term debt 244,574



246,620

Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,118



5,133

Lease liability, non-current 73,541



66,974

Other liabilities, non-current 986



899

Total liabilities 525,678



475,580

Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 63,703,067 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2020; 63,569,109 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2019 64



63

Additional paid-in capital 1,218,632



1,197,379

Accumulated deficit (539,494)



(479,388)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,919)



(6,804)

Total stockholders' equity 656,283



711,250

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,181,961



$ 1,186,830

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited) Revenue $ 175,479



$ 122,234

Costs and expenses





Curriculum and teaching 20,478



6,701

Servicing and support 30,533



20,174

Technology and content development 35,510



19,794

Marketing and sales 99,215



76,961

General and administrative 43,653



23,023

Total costs and expenses 229,389



146,653

Loss from operations (53,910)



(24,419)

Interest income 513



2,349

Interest expense (5,493)



(55)

Other expense, net (2,271)



(370)

Loss before income taxes (61,161)



(22,495)

Income tax benefit 1,055



941

Net loss $ (60,106)



$ (21,554)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.94)



$ (0.37)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 63,626,333



58,138,692

Other comprehensive loss





Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 for all periods presented (16,115)



(372)

Comprehensive loss $ (76,221)



$ (21,926)

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (60,106)



$ (21,554)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization expense 23,485



9,698

Stock-based compensation expense 20,870



9,584

Non-cash lease expense 3,620



2,634

Provision for credit losses 629



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (42,744)



(37,522)

Payments to university clients 2,739



(10,595)

Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,273)



(10,489)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,390



17,536

Accrued compensation and related benefits 3,033



(6,768)

Deferred revenue 21,650



16,215

Other liabilities, net (3,920)



(1,640)

Other 2,764



373

Net cash used in operating activities (9,863)



(32,528)

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired (958)



—

Additions of amortizable intangible assets (15,808)



(13,570)

Purchases of property and equipment (2,436)



(3,164)

Purchase of investments —



(2,500)

Proceeds from maturities of investments —



25,000

Advances repaid by university clients 100



200

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (19,102)



5,966

Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on debt (358)



—

Payment of debt issuance costs (2,500)



—

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 384



1,928

Payments for acquisition of amortizable intangible assets —



(1,283)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,474)



645

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (944)



(249)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,383)



(26,166)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 189,869



449,772

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 157,486



$ 423,606

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(in thousands, except share and per



share amounts) Net loss

$ (60,106)



$ (21,554)

Adjustments:







Foreign currency loss

2,271



370

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

10,783



1,426

Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible assets

(379)



(391)

Transaction and integration costs

724



1,931

Restructuring-related costs

288



—

Stockholder activism costs

4,239



—

Stock-based compensation expense

20,870



9,584

Total adjustments

38,796



12,920

Adjusted net loss

$ (21,310)



$ (8,634)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.94)



$ (0.37)

Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.33)



$ (0.15)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

63,626,333



58,138,692

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to unlevered free cash flow for each of the twelve-month periods indicated:





Twelve Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities

$ (29,309)



$ (51,974)



$ (62,738)



$ (30,867)

Additions to amortizable intangible assets

(67,161)



(64,923)



(64,427)



(57,581)

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,693)



(13,421)



(15,279)



(15,011)

Payments on acquisition of amortizable intangible

assets

(897)



(2,180)



(1,283)



(6,183)

Payments to university clients

14,925



26,100



26,450



24,710

Non-ordinary cash payments*

19,544



13,989



11,008



4,022

Free cash flow

(75,591)



(92,409)



(106,269)



(80,910)

Cash interest payments on debt

17,064



12,147



7,128



1,877

Unlevered free cash flow

$ (58,527)



$ (80,262)



$ (99,141)



$ (79,033)

_____________ * Non-ordinary cash payments include transaction, integration, restructuring-related and stockholder activism costs, and therefore reflect the timing of the cash payments rather than the timing of the expense recognized in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. 2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (loss) for each of the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2020

2019



(in thousands) Net loss

$ (60,106)



$ (21,554)

Adjustments:







Interest expense (income), net

4,980



(2,294)

Foreign currency loss

2,271



370

Income tax benefit

(1,055)



(941)

Depreciation and amortization expense

23,485



9,698

Transaction and integration costs

724



1,931

Restructuring-related costs

288



—

Stockholder activism costs

4,239



—

Stock-based compensation expense

20,870



9,584

Total adjustments

55,802



18,348

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

$ (4,304)



$ (3,206)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Graduate Program Segment

The following table sets forth the full course equivalent enrollments and average revenue per full course equivalent enrollment in the company's Graduate Program Segment for the last eight quarters.





Q1 '20

Q4 '19

Q3 '19

Q2 '19

Q1 '19

Q4 '18

Q3 '18

Q2 '18 Graduate Program Segment full

course equivalent enrollments

45,734



41,704



40,910



39,180



39,512



34,695



32,665



30,548

Graduate Program Segment

average revenue per full course

equivalent enrollment

$ 2,590



$ 2,595



$ 2,527



$ 2,588



$ 2,637



$ 2,792



$ 2,747



$ 2,658





































































Alternative Credential Segment

The following table sets forth the full course equivalent enrollments and average revenue per full course equivalent enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.





Q1 '20

Q4 '19

Q3 '19

Q2 '19

Q1 '19

Q4 '18

Q3 '18

Q2 '18 Alternative Credential Segment

full course equivalent

enrollments

15,141



14,639



14,729



12,662



9,128



9,041



8,937



8,222

Alternative Credential Segment

average revenue per full course

equivalent enrollment*

$ 3,766



$ 3,883



$ 3,825



$ 2,955



$ 1,979



$ 2,015



$ 1,930



$ 1,972



































































_____________ * The Trilogy acquisition, completed on May 22, 2019, is fully incorporated in the company's results from that date forward. Average revenue per full course equivalent enrollment for the company's Alternative Credential Segment includes $3.3 million, $6.0 million and $1.9 million of purchase accounting adjustments for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-reports-results-for-first-quarter-2020-301050514.html SOURCE 2U, Inc.

