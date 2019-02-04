Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  2U Inc    TWOU

2U INC (TWOU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

2U, Inc. : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Monday, February 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2019. 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek and Chief Financial Officer Cathy Graham will hold a live audio webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com. To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-877-359-9508, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-224-357-2393. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is more than just a metaphor, it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been improving lives by powering world-class digital education. As a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities, we build, deliver, and support online graduate programs and certificates for working adults. Our industry-leading short courses, offered by GetSmarter, are designed to equip lifelong learners with in-demand career skills. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact:

Ed Goodwin
egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact:

Molly Forman, 2U, Inc.
mforman@2U.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-to-announce-2018-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-monday-february-25-2019-300788832.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 2U INC
10:01a2U, INC. : to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Mo..
PR
09:01a2U, INC. : Partners With Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management to Deliver ..
PR
01/172U : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/092U, INC. : and Tufts University School of Medicine Partner to Deliver New Online..
PR
20182U : Alexis Maybank, Co-Founder of Gilt Groupe, Joins 2U Board of Directors
PR
20182U, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
20182U : TWOU) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
AQ
20182U : Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of 2U Inc (TWOU..
AQ
20182U : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
20182U : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.