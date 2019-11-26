Log in
2U, INC.

2U, Inc. : to Present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference

0
11/26/2019

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today announced its scheduled participation in the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 4:05 p.m. MST. 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek and CFO Paul Lalljie will present on the company's history, strategy, and financial results.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.2U.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Investor Contact: 
Ed Goodwin, 2U, Inc.
egoodwin@2U.com

Media Contact:
Glenda Felden, 2U, Inc.
media@2U.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2u-inc-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-technology-conference-300965650.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
