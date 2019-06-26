2U : University of Adelaide and Trilogy Education Kick Off Partnership to Launch Coding Boot Camp

ADELAIDE, Australia, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for skilled tech talent in Australia at an all-time high, the University of Adelaide and workforce accelerator Trilogy Education are partnering to deliver an intensive coding boot camp specially designed for adult learners.

Rigorous and fast-paced, the University of Adelaide Coding Boot Camp covers the theory and application of full stack web development. Graduates will leave with a professional portfolio that will demonstrate their new skills and the confidence to succeed as a web development professional. The first course begins in October, with enrolments at bootcamps.adelaide.edu.au .

"There is a shortage of people in South Australia with the tech-skills that business demands," says Jeremy Glaros, Executive Director, Executive Education, University of Adelaide.

"There is evidence that this workforce shortfall is negatively impacting South Australia through businesses opting to locate in other States."

Alexei Fey, CEO of Comunet, a South Australian company specialising in digital transformation and tech-strategy, highlights the call for more staff skilled in information technology.

"As a business at the forefront of technological changes we are thrilled at the growth in the sector. However, there is a shortage of people with relevant tech skills. My frustration in finding good talent is not uncommon amongst the local business community. When good talent becomes available, competition is fierce amongst employers to secure talent," he says.

The coding boot camp is a part-time, 24-week program that gives participants the knowledge and skills to build dynamic end-to-end web applications and become a full stack web developer. No previous training or experience is required, although an understanding of coding basics is recommended. In addition to classroom instruction, students have access to a range of career-planning services.

"Adelaide's continued transformation into a high-tech hub of digital activity has left employers with insufficient talent to meet critical business needs," said Dan Sommer, CEO and Founder of Trilogy Education.

"The University of Adelaide and Trilogy Education share the belief that skills-based training is a powerful economic driver, and today's launch of the University of Adelaide Coding Boot Camp will enable the region's employers to find the talent that will drive new business growth throughout the region."

"The digital revolution continues to transform business across all industries, and as we become increasingly dependent on technology, there is an increasing need to upskill the workforce with the necessary skills to respond," says Professor Pascale Quester, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), University of Adelaide.

"The University is adapting its curriculum and teaching methodology in response to these changes to make education more accessible and relevant to a broader and more diverse range of students. The boot camp provides an education tailored to the enquiring mind and a workforce defined and valued for its intellectual flexibility and rigour," says Professor Quester.

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from the University of Adelaide.

For more information or to apply for the University of Adelaide Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamps.adelaide.edu.au or call +61 (0)8 7130 3878.

