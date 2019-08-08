Log in
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) and Encourages 2U Investors to Contact the Firm

08/08/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) securities between February 25, 2019 and July 30, 2019 (the "Class Period").  Investors have until October 7, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 7, 2019, the Company lowered its revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 to a range of $534 to $537 million, from a prior guidance range of $546.6 to $550.8 million, due to declining average enrollments in some of its largest graduate programs.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $15.16, or nearly 26%, to close at $44.77 per share on May 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter of 2019. The Company also revised its guidance for fiscal 2019, expecting a net loss between $157.5 and $151.5 million, compared to prior net loss guidance between $79.0 and $77.2 million, because it would "moderate [its] grad program launch cadence."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $23.70, or nearly 65%, to close at $12.80 per share on July 31, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint, filed on August 7, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company faced increasing competition in online education and particularly regarding graduate programs; (2) that the Company faced certain program-specific issues that negatively impacted its performance; (3) that, as a result, the Company's business model was not sustainable; (4) that the Company would slow its program launches; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased 2U shares during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the 2U class action please go to https://bespc.com/TWOU. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-announces-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-2u-inc-nasdaq-twou-and-encourages-2u-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300899277.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
