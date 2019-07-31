Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Investors (TWOU)

07/31/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of 2U, Inc. (“2U” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TWOU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for second quarter 2019. The Company also revised its guidance for fiscal 2019, expecting a net loss between $157.5 and $151.5 million, compared to prior net loss guidance between $79.0 and $77.2 million. Macquarie analyst, Sarah Hindlian, commented that it was “clearly a breaking of the company’s model.”

On this news, shares of 2U fell $23.70 per share, or nearly 65%, to close at $12.80 per share on July 31, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased 2U securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
