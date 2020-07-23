Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  2U, Inc.    TWOU

2U, INC.

(TWOU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hybrid Education: What It Is, How It Works, and Why It's the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT
At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, education systems and universities around the world became hybridized overnight. Shifting from the classroom to the computer screen was a short-term solution-a strategy to close out the end of the semester or school year. Now, it seems hybrid is here to stay. According to Chronicle's ongoing report, 32% of colleges are already proposing a hybrid model for the coming Fall 2020 semester.
Though it's gained unprecedented popularity amidst the current crisis, hybridization isn't a new concept-and it's more than just a convenient COVID-19 response. A powerful, promising educational model, hybrid is a high-quality format for higher education. Some of the world's most renowned institutions have deployed this model-and for good reason. By offering added flexibility for students facing challenging life circumstances, hybrid education provides much-needed agency-allowing for individualized time management, balanced schedules, and geographic freedom.
As hybrid settles in as the new standard, step up your understanding of the model-what it looks like in the classroom, why it's a strong, open-ended approach, and how universities can prepare for a successful roll-out come fall. We've broken down the basics below.
Defining the hybrid education model
Put simply, hybrid combines virtual and face-to-face education models. This means some course components are delivered online, and some are delivered in-person-though not necessarily on the university campus. Because it 'blends' virtual and physical resources, hybrid learning is also referred to as blended learning, combining in-person experiences and face-to-face sessions with online materials and technology-based instruction.
Oftentimes, the online portion of a hybrid course is completed asynchronously-at a student's individual pace-and the in-person portion is done synchronously, in real time. However, as the definition of in-person learning expands to include face-to-face interactions that take place outsideof the on-campus classroom setting, this is decreasingly the norm. Hybrid is taking on a new range of forms and functions-carving out room for added instructional creativity and student flexibility in a time of continued uncertainty.
Looking at hybrid education through a new lens
In the past, debates over which format was better-face-to-face or online-prevailed. Now, hybrid is taking the best of both models and turning the (false) dichotomy on its head. With a hybrid model in place, students can continue coming into the classroom on less frequent, staggered schedules, making it easier to follow social distancing protocols and avoid large gatherings.
While some hybrid course schedules are structured to include a certain number of sessions in each format, others, like the hybrid flexible(or HyFlex) model, allow students to decide between on-campus or online and synchronous or asynchronous coursework on a day-by-daybasis. An inherently open-ended model, hybrid can scale to work for institutions of all sizes and specializations while continuing to support individual students.
Visualizing the hybrid classroom
Given its adaptability, signs point to hybridization continuing beyond the fall term-especially as an increasing number of institutions face the realitythat reopening without an alternative learning plan in place won't meet safety standards. But what does hybrid education look like in practice, and what are some of the methods used by model programs and universities?
Undergraduate programs at Simmons University, London School of Economics, and Amherst Collegeare three examples of comprehensive hybrid models. They combine a number of live online sessions with asynchronous coursework, allowing students across time zones to complete their degrees on more flexible, individualized schedules. In Amherst's case, ensuring a safe return to campus in August meant bringing the college's largest classes online to accommodate social distancing on campus for medium- and small-sized classes.
In the graduate realm, the Yale PA Onlineprogram blends a fully virtual course load with hundreds of hours of hands-on field experience, localized for every student. The Georgetown Midwiferyprogram also follows a blended model, consisting of asynchronous didactic content, synchronous class sessions, and in-person on-campus intensives. The University of Dayton School of Law's Online Hybrid JDprogram prepares students for the bar exam over a four-year period-delivering a mixture of live face-to-face sessions, interactive video classes, asynchronous coursework, and a semester-long externship in a professional legal setting.
These are just a handful of available hybridized programs-and they were in high demand well before COVID-19.
Heading into a newly hybridized landscape
When it comes to hybrid education, in-person doesn't necessarily mean on-campus. Some of the most innovative programs-especially those that require hands-on experience and fieldwork-are employing alternate models of face-to-face instruction, and perhaps paving the way for more university programs come Fall 2020 and beyond.
As universities prepare to enter a hybrid education environment for the foreseeable future, it's integral that they don't feel they're settling for a subpar format. While building a high-quality hybrid program is certainly a challenge, it's also a ripe educational opportunity-offering creativity, flexibility, and freedom to students and faculty alike.

Disclaimer

2U Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 14:00:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 2U, INC.
10:01aHYBRID EDUCATION : What It Is, How It Works, and Why It's the Future
PU
07/222U, INC. : Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Report
PR
07/202U : These 4 Leaders Are Prioritizing Allyship and Anti-Racism to Enact Change
PU
07/15FROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
07/132U : What Will Quality Undergraduate Education Look Like in the Fall?
PU
07/10FROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
07/09THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY CODING BOO : Increasing Access and Opportunity in a Ci..
PU
07/092U : The Ohio State University College of Engineering Launches First Coding Boot..
PR
07/082U : Amherst College Partners with 2U, Inc. to Prepare for Fall 2020
PR
07/062U : 5 Things Educators Should Prioritize for Meaningful Online Learning This Fa..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 720 M - -
Net income 2020 -204 M - -
Net Debt 2020 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 874 M 2 874 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 799
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart 2U, INC.
Duration : Period :
2U, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,41 $
Last Close Price 44,94 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Maeder Chairman
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Paul S. Lalljie Chief Financial Officer
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U, INC.87.33%2 874
ACCENTURE6.49%142 654
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%114 245
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.35%110 252
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.38%63 469
VMWARE, INC.-4.98%60 440
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group