INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 2U, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/01/2019 | 11:00am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 2U, Inc. (“2U”or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TWOU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 2U reported disappointing quarterly results including a larger quarterly loss than expected. The Company also gave a downbeat view of its future. Macquarie analyst Sarah Hindlian called the quarter “clearly a breaking of the company's model,” according to Marketwatch. Based on this news, shares of 2U were down by more than 60% during intraday trading on July 31, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
