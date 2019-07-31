Log in
Recover Losses: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of 2U, Inc.

07/31/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) resulting from inaccurate statements 2U made regarding its business practices, financial statements and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: http://ademilaw.com/case/2u or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether 2U issued false and misleading statements regarding its business practices, products, financial statements, past and future business performance and prospects. Specifically, 2U's earlier representations that it was facing program-specific issues with respect to a coherent and sustainable business model were false. Instead, 2U's underlying business model, itself, was becoming increasingly less coherent and less sustainable as it faced increased competition and much lower conversion rates requiring 2U to reduce dramatically the number of graduate level programs it would be offering and launching in the future. 

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about 2U, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, http://ademilaw.com/case/2u.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recover-losses-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-possible-securities-fraud-of-2u-inc-300894344.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
