Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 2U Inc. – TWOU

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter 2019. 2U's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek noted that 2U was working toward a "defined path to profitability by tempering short-term growth projections and leveraging our scale to drive greater operational efficiencies across the business."

Following this report, analysts downgraded 2U and some noted that the company's model was "breaking."

On this news, 2U's common stock fell $23.70 per share or 64.93% to close at $12.80 per share.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by 2U investors. If you purchased shares of 2U please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1639.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

