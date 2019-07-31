Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  2U Inc    TWOU

2U INC

(TWOU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 2U Inc. – TWOU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) resulting from allegations that 2U may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On July 30, 2019, after the market closed, the Company reported a larger-than-expected loss for the second quarter 2019. 2U's Chief Executive Officer, Christopher "Chip" Paucek noted that 2U was working toward a "defined path to profitability by tempering short-term growth projections and leveraging our scale to drive greater operational efficiencies across the business."

Following this report, analysts downgraded 2U and some noted that the company's model was "breaking."

On this news, 2U's common stock fell $23.70 per share or 64.93% to close at $12.80 per share.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by 2U investors. If you purchased shares of 2U please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1639.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 2U INC
09:25pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 2U Inc. &..
BU
08:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of 2U, Inc. Inve..
BU
07:41pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
PR
07:38pTWOU Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by 2U, Inc. (..
PR
04:57pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of 2U, Inc. ..
BU
04:48pRECOVER LOSSES : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
01:06pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/302U : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/302U : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
07/302U, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 569 M
EBIT 2019 -164 M
Net income 2019 -157 M
Finance 2019 389 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,07x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,84x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 811 M
Chart 2U INC
Duration : Period :
2U Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 2U INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,40  $
Last Close Price 12,80  $
Spread / Highest target 533%
Spread / Average Target 247%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Paucek Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Paul A. Maeder Independent Chairman
Mark J. Chernis Chief Operating Officer
Catherine A. Graham Chief Financial Officer
James Kenigsberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
2U INC-74.26%2 302
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION32.74%132 793
ACCENTURE38.75%124 657
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES15.11%118 769
VMWARE, INC.29.24%72 524
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.84%71 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group