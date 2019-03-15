361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018.

CONTENTS

02 Five-Year Financial Summary

04 Chairman's Statement

08 Management Discussion and Analysis

28 Report of the Directors

38 Corporate Governance Report

47 Directors and Senior Management

50 Independent Auditor's Report

54 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

55 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

56 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

58 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

59 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

61 Notes to the Financial Statements

115 Shareholder Information

116 Company Information

FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended 31 December

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Profitability data (RMB'000) Revenue 5,187,446 5,158,200 5,022,678 4,458,701 3,906,286 Gross profit 2,105,871 2,156,385 2,109,908 1,822,963 1,596,796 Operating profit 782,327 987,552 949,325 914,669 724,165 Profit attributable to equity shareholders 303,665 456,706 402,652 517,639 397,642 Earnings per share - basic (RMB cents) 14.7 22.1 19.5 25.0 19.2 - diluted (RMB cents) 14.7 22.1 19.5 25.0 19.2 Profitability ratios (%) Gross profit margin 40.6 41.8 42.0 40.9 40.9 Operating profit margin 15.1 19.1 18.9 20.5 18.5 Margin of profit attributable to equity shareholders 5.9 8.9 8.0 11.6 10.2 Effective income tax rate (Note 1) 46.5 39.6 40.5 32.9 33.3 Return on shareholders' equity (Note 2) 5.3 8.3 7.6 10.1 8.2 Operating ratios (as a percentage of revenue) (%) Advertising and promotion expenses 10.7 9.8 11.4 12.8 16.7 Staff costs 8.8 9.0 8.7 8.3 8.4 Research and development 4.1 3.4 3.7 3.1 2.4 Notes:

1) effective income tax rate is equal to the income tax divided by the profit before taxation.

2) return on shareholders' equity is equal to the profit attributable to equity shareholders divided by the average opening and closing equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company.

