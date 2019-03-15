Log in
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Announcement

03/15/2019 | 12:39am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

361 Degrees International Limited 361 ܓ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT

CONTENTS

  • 02 Five-Year Financial Summary

  • 04 Chairman's Statement

  • 08 Management Discussion and Analysis

  • 28 Report of the Directors

  • 38 Corporate Governance Report

  • 47 Directors and Senior Management

  • 50 Independent Auditor's Report

  • 54 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

  • 55 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and

    Other Comprehensive Income

  • 56 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

  • 58 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

  • 59 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

  • 61 Notes to the Financial Statements

  • 115 Shareholder Information

  • 116 Company Information

FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the year ended 31 December

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Profitability data (RMB'000)

Revenue

5,187,446

5,158,200

5,022,678

4,458,701

3,906,286

Gross profit

2,105,871

2,156,385

2,109,908

1,822,963

1,596,796

Operating profit

782,327

987,552

949,325

914,669

724,165

Profit attributable to equity shareholders

303,665

456,706

402,652

517,639

397,642

Earnings per share

- basic (RMB cents)

14.7

22.1

19.5

25.0

19.2

- diluted (RMB cents)

14.7

22.1

19.5

25.0

19.2

Profitability ratios (%)

Gross profit margin

40.6

41.8

42.0

40.9

40.9

Operating profit margin

15.1

19.1

18.9

20.5

18.5

Margin of profit attributable to equity

shareholders

5.9

8.9

8.0

11.6

10.2

Effective income tax rate (Note 1)

46.5

39.6

40.5

32.9

33.3

Return on shareholders' equity (Note 2)

5.3

8.3

7.6

10.1

8.2

Operating ratios

(as a percentage of revenue) (%)

Advertising and promotion expenses

10.7

9.8

11.4

12.8

16.7

Staff costs

8.8

9.0

8.7

8.3

8.4

Research and development

4.1

3.4

3.7

3.1

2.4

Notes:

  • 1) effective income tax rate is equal to the income tax divided by the profit before taxation.

  • 2) return on shareholders' equity is equal to the profit attributable to equity shareholders divided by the average opening and closing equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company.

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Disclaimer

361 Degrees International Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:38:02 UTC
