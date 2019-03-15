361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
361 Degrees International Limited 361 ܓყϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1361)
2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Stock Code: 1361
ANNUAL REPORT
CONTENTS
02 Five-Year Financial Summary
04 Chairman's Statement
08 Management Discussion and Analysis
28 Report of the Directors
38 Corporate Governance Report
47 Directors and Senior Management
50 Independent Auditor's Report
54 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
55 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income
56 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
58 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
59 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
61 Notes to the Financial Statements
115 Shareholder Information
116 Company Information
FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the year ended 31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Profitability data (RMB'000)
|
Revenue
|
5,187,446
|
5,158,200
|
5,022,678
|
4,458,701
|
3,906,286
|
Gross profit
|
2,105,871
|
2,156,385
|
2,109,908
|
1,822,963
|
1,596,796
|
Operating profit
|
782,327
|
987,552
|
949,325
|
914,669
|
724,165
|
Profit attributable to equity shareholders
|
303,665
|
456,706
|
402,652
|
517,639
|
397,642
|
Earnings per share
|
- basic (RMB cents)
|
14.7
|
22.1
|
19.5
|
25.0
|
19.2
|
- diluted (RMB cents)
|
14.7
|
22.1
|
19.5
|
25.0
|
19.2
|
Profitability ratios (%)
|
Gross profit margin
|
40.6
|
41.8
|
42.0
|
40.9
|
40.9
|
Operating profit margin
|
15.1
|
19.1
|
18.9
|
20.5
|
18.5
|
Margin of profit attributable to equity
|
shareholders
|
5.9
|
8.9
|
8.0
|
11.6
|
10.2
|
Effective income tax rate (Note 1)
|
46.5
|
39.6
|
40.5
|
32.9
|
33.3
|
Return on shareholders' equity (Note 2)
|
5.3
|
8.3
|
7.6
|
10.1
|
8.2
|
Operating ratios
|
(as a percentage of revenue) (%)
|
Advertising and promotion expenses
|
10.7
|
9.8
|
11.4
|
12.8
|
16.7
|
Staff costs
|
8.8
|
9.0
|
8.7
|
8.3
|
8.4
|
Research and development
|
4.1
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
3.1
|
2.4
|
Notes:
1) effective income tax rate is equal to the income tax divided by the profit before taxation.
2) return on shareholders' equity is equal to the profit attributable to equity shareholders divided by the average opening and closing equity attributable to equity shareholders of the company.
02
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
