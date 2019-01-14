361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Operations Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

361 Degrees International Limited 361 ܓ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

OPERATIONS UPDATE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of 361 Degrees International Limited ("361º" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group").

The Board is pleased to provide the following operational update in respect of the Group's business for the fourth quarter of 2018.

RETAIL SALES PERFORMANCE OF THE 361º CORE BRAND

The retail sales (in terms of the retail value) of 361º core branded products for the fourth quarter of 2018 was flat when compared to that for the same period of 2017.

RETAIL SALES PERFORMANCE OF THE 361º KIDS BRAND (AN INDEPENDENTLY RUN BUSINESS UNIT)

The retail sales (in terms of the retail value) of 361º kids branded products for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by a low-teen percentage when compared to that for the same period of 2017.

This announcement is made based on a preliminary review of the unaudited operational data of the Group and the information currently available to the Board, and is not reviewed or audited by the Group's auditors.

The data do not constitute, represent or indicate the full picture of the Group's total revenue or financial performance and the information contained in this announcement may be subject to change and adjustment.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities.

By order of the Board

361 Degrees International Limited

Ding Huihuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ding Wuhao, Mr. Ding Huihuang (Chairman), Mr. Ding Huirong and Mr. Wang Jiabi

Independent Non-Executive

Directors:

Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, Mr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Li Yuen Fai Roger