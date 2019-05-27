Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD    1361   KYG884931042

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD

(1361)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareholding by the President of the Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 12:24am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國 際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

The board of directors of the Company announces that the Company has been informed that, Mr. Ding Wuhao ("Mr. Ding"), the president, executive director and substantial shareholder of the Company, has increased his shareholding in the Company through his wholly-owned investment holding company, Dings International Company Limited ("Dings International"). Dings International has acquired an aggregate of 2,692,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 23 and 24 May 2019 at an average per share price of HK$1.33 and HK$1.36, respectively. The total consideration paid by Dings International amounted to approximately HK$3.7 million.

Following the above acquisition of Shares by Dings International, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company, through Dings International, increased to 342,758,332 Shares, representing approximately 16.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Board considers that the increase in shareholding by Mr. Ding in the Company demonstrates Mr. Ding's confidence in the prospects of the Company.

By order of the board of directors of

361 Degrees International Limited

Ding Huihuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Ding Wuhao, Mr. Ding Huihuang (Chairman), Mr. Ding Huirong and Mr. Wang Jiabi, and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Yuen Fai Roger, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence.

Disclaimer

361 Degrees International Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 04:23:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL
12:24a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement I..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (Revised) List of Direct..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Retirement of Independen..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Results of Annual Genera..
PU
05/05361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Secur..
PU
04/26361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Operations Update for th..
PU
04/02361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Secur..
PU
03/15361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : year net down 34% to RMB303.67m; no div
AQ
03/14361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° revenue remained largely stable in 2018 Rebranding..
PU
03/14361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - 2018 Annual Results Anno..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 468 M
EBIT 2019 841 M
Net income 2019 452 M
Finance 2019 3 984 M
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,46
P/E ratio 2020 5,03
EV / Sales 2019 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,31x
Capitalization 2 512 M
Chart 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,66  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu Hao Ding President & Executive Director
Hui Huang Ding Chairman
Mun Duen Choi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hui Rong Ding Executive Director & Vice President
Jia Bi Wang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-16.87%364
NIKE10.82%129 135
ADIDAS42.13%58 203
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 147
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%779
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About