361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareholding by the President of the Company

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國 際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

The board of directors of the Company announces that the Company has been informed that, Mr. Ding Wuhao ("Mr. Ding"), the president, executive director and substantial shareholder of the Company, has increased his shareholding in the Company through his wholly-owned investment holding company, Dings International Company Limited ("Dings International"). Dings International has acquired an aggregate of 2,692,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 23 and 24 May 2019 at an average per share price of HK$1.33 and HK$1.36, respectively. The total consideration paid by Dings International amounted to approximately HK$3.7 million.

Following the above acquisition of Shares by Dings International, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company, through Dings International, increased to 342,758,332 Shares, representing approximately 16.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Board considers that the increase in shareholding by Mr. Ding in the Company demonstrates Mr. Ding's confidence in the prospects of the Company.

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises four executive directors, namely Mr. Ding Wuhao, Mr. Ding Huihuang (Chairman), Mr. Ding Huirong and Mr. Wang Jiabi, and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Yuen Fai Roger, Dr. Liao Jianwen and Mr. Hon Ping Cho Terence.