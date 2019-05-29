361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Increase in Shareholding by the President of the Company

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國 際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by 361 Degrees International Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company announces that the Company has been informed that, Mr. Ding Wuhao ("Mr. Ding"), the president, executive director and substantial shareholder of the Company, has increased his shareholding in the Company. Mr. Ding has acquired an aggregate of 788,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 28 May 2019 at an average per share price of approximately HK$1.45. The total consideration paid by Mr. Ding amounted to approximately HK$1.2 million.

Reference is also made to the announcements of the Company dated 27 and 28 May 2019 in relation to the increase in shareholding by Mr. Ding. The Company would like to clarify that the purchases made by Mr. Ding on 23, 24 and 27 May 2019 totaling 3,120,000 Shares were acquired by Mr. Ding in his own capacity as a beneficial owner rather than through his wholly-owned investment holding company, Dings International Company Limited ("Dings International").

Following the above acquisition of Shares by Mr. Ding, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company, increased to 343,974,332 Shares (of which, 3,908,000 Shares as beneficial owner and 340,066,332 Shares held through Dings International), representing approximately 16.64% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.