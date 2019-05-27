361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by 2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million - Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future Business

【For Immediate Release】

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國際有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by

2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million

Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future

Business

(27 May 2019 - Hong Kong) - 361 Degrees International Limited ("361°" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 1361), a leading Chinese sportswear brand, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, has purchased a total of 2.692 million shares of the Company at an average price of HK$1.33 and HK$1.36 per share on 23 and 24 May 2019 respectively, with a total consideration of HK$3.7 million. Following the acquisition of Shares, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company increased to 342,758,332 Shares, representing approximately 16.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, commented, "I have always been confident about the value and prospect of 361° and I believe that the Group will sustain continuous growth and healthy development. Subject to compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, I don't rule out the possibility of further increasing the stakes in the future when there is good opportunity. 2019 is the tenth anniversary of 361°'s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a year of taking the Group to the next level. At the upcoming launch of brand rebuilding program in Mid-June, we will unveil our new brand image and strategic direction for the upgrading and rebuilding of our brands, in order to get a head start in the consumption upgrade of sporting goods, bringing about new impetus to the sustainable and healthy development of the Group's business."

