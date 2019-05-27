361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by 2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million - Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future Business

【For Immediate Release】
361 Degrees International Limited
361 度國際有限公司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by
2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million
Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future
Business
(27 May 2019 - Hong Kong) - 361 Degrees International Limited ("361°" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 1361), a leading Chinese sportswear brand, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, has purchased a total of 2.692 million shares of the Company at an average price of HK$1.33 and HK$1.36 per share on 23 and 24 May 2019 respectively, with a total consideration of HK$3.7 million. Following the acquisition of Shares, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company increased to 342,758,332 Shares, representing approximately 16.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company.
Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, commented, "I have always been confident about the value and prospect of 361° and I believe that the Group will sustain continuous growth and healthy development. Subject to compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, I don't rule out the possibility of further increasing the stakes in the future when there is good opportunity. 2019 is the tenth anniversary of 361°'s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a year of taking the Group to the next level. At the upcoming launch of brand rebuilding program in Mid-June, we will unveil our new brand image and strategic direction for the upgrading and rebuilding of our brands, in order to get a head start in the consumption upgrade of sporting goods, bringing about new impetus to the sustainable and healthy development of the Group's business."
- End -
About 361 Degrees International Limited
Established in 2003, 361˚ is a leading sportswear brand enterprise in China with a growing international presence. The Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells functional, innovative and stylish sportswear products to cater to the active, athletic and casual sportswear needs of adults, young adults and children. The Group offers high-performance and value-for-money footwear, apparel, and accessories products targeted at mass market.
The Group operates a distributorship business model through 31 exclusive distributors and approximately 1,600 authorized retailers to manage an extensive distribution network of approximately 7,000 retail stores across China. It has established a leading position in third-tier and lower-tier cities in China.
For more details, please refer to its website: www.361sport.com
