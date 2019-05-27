Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD    1361   KYG884931042

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD

(1361)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by 2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million - Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 02:24am EDT

For Immediate Release

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國際有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by

2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million

Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future

Business

(27 May 2019 - Hong Kong) - 361 Degrees International Limited ("361°" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 1361), a leading Chinese sportswear brand, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, has purchased a total of 2.692 million shares of the Company at an average price of HK$1.33 and HK$1.36 per share on 23 and 24 May 2019 respectively, with a total consideration of HK$3.7 million. Following the acquisition of Shares, the shareholding of Mr. Ding in the Company increased to 342,758,332 Shares, representing approximately 16.58% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Mr. Ding Wuhao, Executive Director and President of 361°, commented, "I have always been confident about the value and prospect of 361° and I believe that the Group will sustain continuous growth and healthy development. Subject to compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, I don't rule out the possibility of further increasing the stakes in the future when there is good opportunity. 2019 is the tenth anniversary of 361°'s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a year of taking the Group to the next level. At the upcoming launch of brand rebuilding program in Mid-June, we will unveil our new brand image and strategic direction for the upgrading and rebuilding of our brands, in order to get a head start in the consumption upgrade of sporting goods, bringing about new impetus to the sustainable and healthy development of the Group's business."

- End -

Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes by 2.69 Million Shares at HK$ 3.7 Million Demonstrates Management's Confidence in Its Future Business

27 May 2019 / Page 2 of 2

About 361 Degrees International Limited

Established in 2003, 361˚ is a leading sportswear brand enterprise in China with a growing international presence. The Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells functional, innovative and stylish sportswear products to cater to the active, athletic and casual sportswear needs of adults, young adults and children. The Group offers high-performance and value-for-money footwear, apparel, and accessories products targeted at mass market.

The Group operates a distributorship business model through 31 exclusive distributors and approximately 1,600 authorized retailers to manage an extensive distribution network of approximately 7,000 retail stores across China. It has established a leading position in third-tier and lower-tier cities in China.

For more details, please refer to its website: www.361sport.com

For further information, please contact:

361 Degrees International Limited

Ms. Nina Zhan

Vice-President, Investor Relations 361 Degrees International Limited Email: nina@361sportshk.com

iPR Ogilvy & Mather

Tina Law / Lorraine Luk / Cathy Chen / Karl Cheung / Gigi Cheung

Tel: (852) 2136 6181 / 2169 0467 / 3920 7654 / 3920 7651 / 3920 7655

Fax: (852) 3170 6606

Email:361@iprogilvy.com

Disclaimer

361 Degrees International Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 06:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL
02:24a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Mr. Ding Wuhao, President of 361° Increases Stakes b..
PU
12:24a361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement I..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - (Revised) List of Direct..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Retirement of Independen..
PU
05/20361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Results of Annual Genera..
PU
05/05361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Secur..
PU
04/26361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Operations Update for th..
PU
04/02361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movement in Secur..
PU
03/15361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : year net down 34% to RMB303.67m; no div
AQ
03/14361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° revenue remained largely stable in 2018 Rebranding..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 468 M
EBIT 2019 841 M
Net income 2019 452 M
Finance 2019 3 984 M
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 5,46
P/E ratio 2020 5,03
EV / Sales 2019 -0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,31x
Capitalization 2 508 M
Chart 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,66  CNY
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu Hao Ding President & Executive Director
Hui Huang Ding Chairman
Mun Duen Choi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hui Rong Ding Executive Director & Vice President
Jia Bi Wang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-16.87%364
NIKE10.82%129 135
ADIDAS42.13%58 203
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 147
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%779
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About