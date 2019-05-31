Log in
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD

(1361)
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° Wins Best IR Company (Small cap) and Two Other Awards at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards

05/31/2019

[For Immediate Release]

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

361° Wins "Best IR Company" (Small-cap) and Two Other Awards

at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards

(31 May 2019 - Hong Kong) - 361 Degrees International Limited ("361°" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 1361), a leading Chinese sportswear brand, is pleased to announce that the Group has won the awards of the "Best IR Company" and the "Best Investor Meeting" in the small-cap category at the fifth session of the Investor Relations Awards 2019 organized by Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA"). Meanwhile, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Virginia Choi, and Vice-President of Investor Relations, Ms. Nina Zhan, have respectively won the title of the "Best IR by CFO" and "Best Investor Relations Officer" at the event.

This year, 161 Hong Kong-listed companies have been nominated and they participated in the fifth session of the Investor Relations Awards. Winners in 13 major award categories were selected by professionals in the investment community through online voting. The awards testify to the recognition by the local and overseas investment communities for the Group's commitment to fostering investor relations and promoting excellence in investor relations practices.

361˚ received the following prizes in the small-cap category:

  • Best IR Company
  • Best IR by CFO - Ms. Virginia Choi - Chief Financial Officer
  • Best Investor Relations Officer - Ms. Nina Zhan, Vice - President of Investor Relations

Mr. DING Wuhao, President and Executive Director of 361°, said, "I am honored that 361 ̊ has once again won a number of awards from HKIRA in recognition of our efforts in corporate governance and investor relations. This year is the fourth consecutive year to win the awards, and I am very grateful to the Board of Directors and the Group for their support of investor relations. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain effective and interactive communication with all stakeholders, such as shareholders, analysts and investors, through various channels to uphold the transparency and pursue the highest standards in the industry."

- End -

About 361 Degrees International Limited

Established in 2003, 361˚ is a leading sportswear brand enterprise in China with a growing international presence. The Group designs, develops, manufactures and sells functional, innovative and stylish sportswear products to cater to the active, athletic and casual sportswear needs of adults, young adults and children. The Group offers high-performance and value-for-money footwear, apparel, and accessories products targeted at mass market.

The Group operates a distributorship business model through 31 exclusive distributors and approximately 1,600 authorized retailers to manage an extensive distribution network of approximately 7,000 retail stores across China. It has established a leading position in third-tier and lower-tier cities in China.

For more details, please refer to its website: www.361sport.com

For further information, please contact:

361 Degrees International Limited

Ms. Nina Zhan

Vice-President, Investor Relations 361 Degrees International Limited Email: nina@361sportshk.com

iPR Ogilvy & Mather

Tina Law / Lorraine Luk / Cathy Chen / Karl Cheung / Gigi Cheung

Tel: (852) 2136 6181 / 2169 0467 / 3920 7654 / 3920 7651 / 3920 7655

Fax: (852) 3170 6606

Email:361@iprogilvy.com

Disclaimer

361 Degrees International Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 04:18:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 468 M
EBIT 2019 841 M
Net income 2019 452 M
Finance 2019 3 984 M
Yield 2019 5,97%
P/E ratio 2019 5,91
P/E ratio 2020 5,44
EV / Sales 2019 -0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,28x
Capitalization 2 711 M
Chart 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,66  CNY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu Hao Ding President & Executive Director
Hui Huang Ding Chairman
Mun Duen Choi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hui Rong Ding Executive Director & Vice President
Jia Bi Wang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD-10.24%392
NIKE6.38%123 964
ADIDAS41.78%57 711
FENG TAY ENTERPRISES CO., LTD.--.--%5 060
HWASEUNG ENTERPRISE CO LTD--.--%759
FULGENT SUN INT (HOLDING) CO LTD--.--%352
