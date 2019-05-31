361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL : ° Wins Best IR Company (Small cap) and Two Other Awards at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards

[For Immediate Release]

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

361° Wins "Best IR Company" (Small-cap) and Two Other Awards

at the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards

(31 May 2019 - Hong Kong) - 361 Degrees International Limited ("361°" or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 1361), a leading Chinese sportswear brand, is pleased to announce that the Group has won the awards of the "Best IR Company" and the "Best Investor Meeting" in the small-cap category at the fifth session of the Investor Relations Awards 2019 organized by Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ("HKIRA"). Meanwhile, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Virginia Choi, and Vice-President of Investor Relations, Ms. Nina Zhan, have respectively won the title of the "Best IR by CFO" and "Best Investor Relations Officer" at the event.

This year, 161 Hong Kong-listed companies have been nominated and they participated in the fifth session of the Investor Relations Awards. Winners in 13 major award categories were selected by professionals in the investment community through online voting. The awards testify to the recognition by the local and overseas investment communities for the Group's commitment to fostering investor relations and promoting excellence in investor relations practices.

361˚ received the following prizes in the small-cap category:

Best IR Company

Best IR by CFO - Ms. Virginia Choi - Chief Financial Officer

Best Investor Relations Officer - Ms. Nina Zhan, Vice - President of Investor Relations

Mr. DING Wuhao, President and Executive Director of 361°, said, "I am honored that 361 ̊ has once again won a number of awards from HKIRA in recognition of our efforts in corporate governance and investor relations. This year is the fourth consecutive year to win the awards, and I am very grateful to the Board of Directors and the Group for their support of investor relations. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain effective and interactive communication with all stakeholders, such as shareholders, analysts and investors, through various channels to uphold the transparency and pursue the highest standards in the industry."

- End -