361 Degrees International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OPERATIONAL SITUATION

361 Degrees International Limited

361 度國 際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1361)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATIONAL SITUATION

The announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of 361 Degrees International Limited ("361º " or the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group").

In view of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) (the "epidemic") in China since January 2020, the Group has adopted various prevention and control measures in accordance with the relevant national and local regulations on epidemic prevention and control to comply with the national epidemic prevention policies. On 23 January 2020, the Group took the lead in establishing an emergency management commanding team for epidemic prevention. The team is led by executive directors and senior management to arrange epidemic prevention and control-related matters and coordinate the implementation of effective measures by various departments with an aim to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the Group.

To ensure the health and safety of employees and customers, the Group has followed the guidelines and requirements of relevant local government departments to arrange its operation in an orderly manner. The Group made flexible working arrangements for its employees by allowing its employees to work remotely while maintaining efficiency. The Group's in-house factories and offices have all resumed operations since 10 February 2020. In terms of retail operations, the Group mobilised all resources to help its franchise partners enhance operational efficiency and reduce losses, ensuring the stability of the channel in terms of quality and quantity. To mitigate the epidemic's negative impact on the retail sales, the Group proactively shifted sales to e-commerce platform and took a prompt action to launch "all-staff marketing" plan. By increasing WeChat mini-programme channel to enhance online marketing, the Group strived to minimise the negative impact of the epidemic on its retail operation. The Group initially expects that all retail stores in China (except for those located in Hubei province) will gradually resume normal operations by the end of February 2020. Many provinces and cities in China have been resuming work and normal operation. The disrupted supply chain is expected to quickly return to normal with the ease of the epidemic.