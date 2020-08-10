Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  36Kr Holdings Inc.    KRKR

36KR HOLDINGS INC.

(KRKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 36Kr Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KRKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 36Kr commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on November 8, 2019, selling approximately 1.4 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) at $14.50 per ADS. In the months since the IPO, 36Kr’s ADS price has fallen all the way down to $3.30 per ADS on August 6, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 36KR HOLDINGS INC.
01:43pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06:01a36Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
GL
08/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/07Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 36Kr Hold..
BU
08/06KRKR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into 36Kr - Investors Sufferi..
PR
07/1036KR : launched the "8-minute Conference" to help entrepreneurs connect with par..
PR
06/1936Kr Holdings Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
05/2636Kr Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
05/1936Kr Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday,..
GL
05/1536Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 534 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2020 -137 M -19,7 M -19,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,74x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 849 M 122 M 122 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 525
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart 36KR HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
36Kr Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 36KR HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 47,15 CNY
Last Close Price 22,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Da Gang Feng Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng Cheng Liu Co-Chairman
Ji Hong Liang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yang Li Director & Chief Content Officer
Yi Fan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
36KR HOLDINGS INC.-56.02%122
CINTAS CORPORATION15.21%32 086
TELEPERFORMANCE19.78%18 025
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.62%13 174
LG CORP.21.95%12 628
EDENRED-5.49%12 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group