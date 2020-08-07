Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against 36Kr Holdings Inc. – KRKR

08/07/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) resulting from allegations that 36Kr may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 8, 2020, 36Kr commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 1.4 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $14.50 per ADS. Since the IPO, 36Kr’s ADS price has declined significantly, closing at $3.30 on August 6, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of 36Kr shareholders. If you purchased securities of 36Kr please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1916.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
