3i Group    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP (III)
News Summary

3I : says third-quarter net asset value per share up 3.4 percent

01/31/2019

LONDON (Reuters) - British private equity company 3I Group said on Thursday that its net asset value rose 3.4 percent in the three months to the end of December, boosted by portfolio companies Action, 3i Infrastructure, Aspen Pumps and Audley Travel.

Net asset value per share in its third quarter was 802 pence, from 776 pence at the end of September, it said in a statement, bucking broad market volatility that saw Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE> fall more than 10 percent.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP 0.97% 852.16 Delayed Quote.9.10%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 297 M
EBIT 2019 1 265 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 6,97
P/E ratio 2020 7,09
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,75x
Capitalization 8 210 M
3i Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Simon A. Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Asquith Deputy Chairman
David Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP9.10%10 774
BLACKROCK INC3.77%64 616
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)11.60%52 020
UBS GROUP6.05%50 424
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.99%26 836
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD4.71%24 889
