3I GROUP

(III)
03/19 05:31:41 am
971.6 GBp   -0.04%
3i : Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar - Action

03/19/2019 | 04:45am EDT
19 Mar 2019

3i will be holding a Capital Markets Seminar this morning, involving a presentation from the management team of Action.

3i will be holding a Capital Markets Seminar this morning, involving a presentation from the management team of Action. Presentation materials will be made available on 3i's website (www.3i.com). No material new information will be provided during the Seminar.

-Ends-

Download this press release

For further information, contact:

3i Group plc

Notes to editors:

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market Private Equity and Infrastructure. Our core investment markets are northern Europe and North America.

For further information, please visit: www.3i.com.

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 08:44:07 UTC
