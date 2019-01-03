Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  3i Group    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP (III)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 11:52:21 am
783 GBp   -0.08%
2017Paddy Power enlivens FTSE, housebuilders fall
RE
2017FTSE rebounds as earnings in focus, GKN tumbles
RE
20173I : has no plans to sell Action stake in short term
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3i : backed Cirtec diversifies with acquisition of Metrigraphics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:19am CET
03 Jan 2019

3i Group plc ('3i') today announces that Cirtec Medical ('Cirtec'), a strategic outsourcing partner for complex medical devices in which 3i invested in August 2017, is acquiring Metrigraphics, a leading manufacturer of ultra-high precision, custom micron-scale circuits and components for the medical devices industry and other critical applications.

Metrigraphics combines core technologies of thin film sensor substrate manufacturing with their proprietary processes to provide ultra-miniature components that increase the performance, accuracy, and reliability of state-of-the-art medical and wearable devices. The Company serves a number of fast growing medical device segments, including continuous glucose monitoring, advanced drug delivery, active medication management and life science instruments. The acquisition also further strengthens Cirtec's relationship with market leading and pioneering OEMs serving these device segments.

Metrigraphics has approximately 175 employees. The company is ISO 9001 certified and is based in a 46,000 sq. ft. facility in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Brian Highley, CEO, Cirtec, commented:

'This is a significant acquisition that fits perfectly with Cirtec's focus on active implantables and aligns well with our strategy of expanding our capabilities serving minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products. We plan to continue to enhance our capabilities to support our core customers, including those in the neuromodulation and active implantable markets, and to increase our investment in wearables and other biomedical applications.'

Richard Relyea, Partner, 3i Private Equity, added:

'The acquisition of Metrigraphics builds upon the recent acquisition of Cactus Semiconductor and further expands the company's product portfolio of cutting edge and technically challenging medical device components. Metrigraphics also diversifies the company's device exposures with additional therapeutic markets poised for long-term growth. We are excited to partner with an organisation that has such strong capabilities and relationships with innovative OEMs.'

This transaction represents Cirtec's fourth completed acquisition since 3i's investment, and will be funded from the company's own resources.

-Ends-

Download this press release

For further information, contact:

3i Group plc

Notes to editors:

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure. Its core investment markets are northern Europe and North America. For further information, please visit: www.3i.com.

About Cirtec

For over 30 years, Cirtec has been providing design, development, manufacturing, and product transfer services to the medical device industry. With facilities in Brooklyn Park, MN; Chandler, AZ; Enfield, CT; Los Gatos, CA, and Birkenfeld, Germany, the company specialises in outsourcing solutions for active implantable devices in the areas of neuromodulation, drug delivery, cardiac rhythm management, mechanical circulatory support, and minimally invasive surgical devices. For more information on Cirtec, please visit http://cirtecmed.com

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:18:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3I GROUP
11:19a3I : backed Cirtec diversifies with acquisition of Metrigraphics
PU
20183I GROUP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
20183I : Block listing Interim Review
PU
20183I : to receive £77m in proceeds from refinancing of Aspen Pumps and distributio..
PU
20183I : backed Hans Anders expands its European footprint with acquisition of eyes ..
PU
20183I : announces six new hires in its Private Equity team
PU
2018British fund 3i Infrastructure posts £157 million in total return
RE
2018Swedish buyout firm EQT plans IPO, asks banks to pitch - sources
RE
20183I : receives proceeds of c.£85m from sale of shares in Basic-Fit
PU
20183I : backed Ponroy continues its buy and build strategy with acquisition of Dens..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 297 M
EBIT 2019 1 265 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 6,48
P/E ratio 2020 6,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,88x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,34x
Capitalization 7 624 M
Chart 3I GROUP
Duration : Period :
3i Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3I GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon A. Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Asquith Deputy Chairman
David Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP1.32%9 571
BLACKROCK-0.87%61 416
UBS GROUP0.00%47 873
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)0.91%46 967
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.36%24 264
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-2.09%24 027
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.