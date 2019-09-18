3i : Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar

Log in
3i Group plc    III

News

09/18/2019 | 04:37am EDT

3i Group plc

18 September 2019

Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar

3i Group plc ('3i') will be holding a Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar today, which will include presentations on its investments in ICE, Hans Anders and Royal Sanders.

No material new information or update on current trading will be provided during the Seminar. Presentation materials will be made available on 3i's website (www.3i.com) by the end of the day.

Ends

For further information, please contact:

Silvia Santoro
Group Investor Relations Director

Tel 020 7975 3258

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market Private Equity and Infrastructure. Our core investment markets are northern Europe and North America.

For further information, please visit: www.3i.com.

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:36:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
