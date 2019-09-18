3i : Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar

3i Group plc

18 September 2019

Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar

3i Group plc ('3i') will be holding a Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar today, which will include presentations on its investments in ICE, Hans Anders and Royal Sanders.

No material new information or update on current trading will be provided during the Seminar. Presentation materials will be made available on 3i's website (www.3i.com) by the end of the day.

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market Private Equity and Infrastructure. Our core investment markets are northern Europe and North America.

