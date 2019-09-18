3i : Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar

3i Group plc
18 September 2019
Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar
3i Group plc ('3i') will be holding a Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar today, which will include presentations on its investments in ICE, Hans Anders and Royal Sanders.
No material new information or update on current trading will be provided during the Seminar. Presentation materials will be made available on 3i's website (www.3i.com) by the end of the day.
