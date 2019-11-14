Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  3i Group plc    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP PLC

(III)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/13 11:35:29 am
1125 GBp   -1.62%
02:42a3I : Private equity firm 3i posts 10% half-year return
RE
11/113I GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/053I : announces new hires in its Private Equity team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3i : Private equity firm 3i posts 10% half-year return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:42am EST

British listed private equity company 3i posted a half-year return of 10%, helped by good trading performance across its portfolio including infrastructure, it said on Thursday.

3i completed new investments in Magnitude Software and Evernex and made seven bolt-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies in the first half.

"Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, the majority of our investments have moved into the second half of the year with decent momentum," Chief Executive Simon Borrows said.

The returns were in line with the same period last year, and 3i's net asset value per share rose 7% to 873 pence on Sept 30, from 815 pence at March 31.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 17.5 pence per share.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3I GROUP PLC
02:42a3I : Private equity firm 3i posts 10% half-year return
RE
11/113I GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/053I : announces new hires in its Private Equity team
PU
10/293I : Regional Rail expands its geographic footprint through acquisition of Pinsl..
PU
10/283I : European Operational Projects Fund invests 70m in AGESA, a Spanish Motorwa..
PU
10/073I : Q Acquires TBL Performance Plastics
PU
09/183I : Private Equity Capital Markets Seminar
PU
08/213I : Additional Listing
PU
08/203I : Dynatect expands into China and adds further scale in Europe through the ac..
PU
08/083I : Scandlines completes investment grade debt financing
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 406 M
EBIT 2020 1 356 M
Net income 2020 1 491 M
Finance 2020 164 M
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 7,61x
EV / Sales2021 7,62x
Capitalization 10 868 M
Chart 3I GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
3i Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3I GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 256,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 125,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon A. Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Asquith Deputy Chairman
David Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP PLC45.46%13 960
BLACKROCK, INC.23.61%75 963
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.89%45 308
UBS GROUP0.57%45 020
STATE STREET CORPORATION15.27%25 814
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION27.29%22 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group