Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  3i Group plc    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP PLC

(III)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3i : backed Action has successfully secured a 625m add on financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 05:40am EST
02 Dec 2019

3i Group plc ('3i') announced on 14 November 2019 that it is facilitating a transaction that will provide liquidity to limited partners in EuroFund V, who need to exit as the fund comes to the end of its life, through a sale of their interest in Action to new 3i-managed entities backed by existing investors in EuroFund V, new investors and by 3i.

In support of this transaction, Action has successfully syndicated and allocated an additional €625m Term Loan alongside its existing €2.285bn Term Loan and €125m Revolving Credit Facility.

Proceeds from the additional Term Loan, together with some surplus cash from the business, will finance a total distribution to shareholders of approximately €750m. As set out in our earlier press release, 3i intends to re-invest its share of these proceeds back into Action.

Debt investor demand for the additional Term Loan in syndication was strong and the tranche was significantly oversubscribed. This enabled the pricing of the loan to be tightened in Action's favour improving upon the initial guidance to market.

The successful outcome underlines the significant growth in Action since 3i, and funds managed by 3i, invested in the Company in 2011. The company is a seasoned issuer in the debt markets having completed repeated financings to date. The strong demand from investors reflects the high level of support for Action's performance, strategy and management.

- ENDS -

Download this press release

For further information, contact:
3i Group plc

Notes to editors:

About 3i Group

3i is a leading international investment manager focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure. Its core investment markets are northern Europe and North America. For further information, please visit: www.3i.com

Regulatory information

This transaction involved a recommendation of 3i Investments plc, advised by 3i Amsterdam.

Disclaimer

3i Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:39:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3I GROUP PLC
05:40a3I : backed Action has successfully secured a 625m add on financing
PU
11/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 underperforms global peers on 3i drop, sterling..
RE
11/14EUROPE : European shares hit by Daimler warning, weak economic data
RE
11/14STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : reviews timing of new pay plan after revolt
RE
11/143I : Private equity firm 3i posts 10% half-year return
RE
11/143I GROUP PLC : Half-year results
CO
11/113I GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
11/053I : announces new hires in its Private Equity team
PU
10/293I : Regional Rail expands its geographic footprint through acquisition of Pinsl..
PU
10/283I : European Operational Projects Fund invests 70m in AGESA, a Spanish Motorwa..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 1 265 M
EBIT 2020 1 208 M
Net income 2020 1 273 M
Finance 2020 294 M
Yield 2020 3,36%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
EV / Sales2020 7,96x
EV / Sales2021 7,04x
Capitalization 10 370 M
Chart 3I GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
3i Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3I GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 257,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 071,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon A. Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Asquith Deputy Chairman
David Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP PLC38.48%13 411
BLACKROCK, INC.25.99%76 797
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.04%45 160
UBS GROUP-0.94%44 018
STATE STREET CORPORATION19.07%27 308
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION28.29%22 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group