3i : to pay 2020 dividend; profit slips to a third of last year

3i Group Plc stuck to its plan to pay a 2020 dividend on Thursday after saying profits fell to just a third of those a year ago due to a slump in the value of its private equity investments in travel, retail and automotive businesses in March's global market selloff.

The company, which is focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure, said the total return was 253 million pounds, representing a profit on opening shareholders' funds of 3%, compared to 1.25 billion pounds or 18% in the financial year ended March 2019.

