Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  3i Group plc    III   GB00B1YW4409

3I GROUP PLC

(III)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/14 03:00:43 am
760.1 GBp   +1.37%
02:52a3I : to pay 2020 dividend; profit slips to a third of last year
RE
02:05a3I : Results for the year to 31 March 2020
PU
03/193I : expects coronavirus hit to some companies in its portfolio
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3i : to pay 2020 dividend; profit slips to a third of last year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 02:52am EDT

3i Group Plc stuck to its plan to pay a 2020 dividend on Thursday after saying profits fell to just a third of those a year ago due to a slump in the value of its private equity investments in travel, retail and automotive businesses in March's global market selloff.

The company, which is focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure, said the total return was 253 million pounds, representing a profit on opening shareholders' funds of 3%, compared to 1.25 billion pounds or 18% in the financial year ended March 2019.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 3I GROUP PLC
02:52a3I : to pay 2020 dividend; profit slips to a third of last year
RE
02:05a3I : Results for the year to 31 March 2020
PU
03/193I : expects coronavirus hit to some companies in its portfolio
RE
03/193I : Update on Covid-19 and Action Capital Markets Seminar
PU
03/193I : Covid-19 update and Action Seminar
PU
02/033I : Regional Rail continues its growth with acquisition of Carolina Coastal Rai..
PU
01/303I : FY2020 Q3 Performance update
PU
01/103I : European Operational Projects Fund agrees to acquire a portfolio of eight p..
PU
20193i Infrastructure to sell stake in Wireless Infrastructure Group
RE
20193I : announces sale of Aspen Pumps generating proceeds of c. £208m and overall r..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -733 M
EBIT 2020 -1 010 M
Net income 2020 -654 M
Finance 2020 279 M
Yield 2020 5,00%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales2020 -9,52x
EV / Sales2021 6,03x
Capitalization 7 260 M
Chart 3I GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
3i Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3I GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 890,52  GBp
Last Close Price 749,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon A. Borrows Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Julia Susan Wilson Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan Paul Asquith Deputy Chairman
David Hutchison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3I GROUP PLC-31.71%8 877
BLACKROCK, INC.-3.36%75 341
UBS GROUP AG-24.66%34 019
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.45%28 768
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.41%24 562
STATE STREET CORPORATION-32.65%18 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group