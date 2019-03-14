3i Infrastructure : Completion of XLT sale and Tampnet acquisition

3i Infrastructure plc ('3i Infrastructure') yesterday completed the sale of its 33.3% stake in Cross London Trains ('XLT') following the satisfaction of certain conditions. The sale, to a consortium of Dalmore and Equitix funds, was announced on 5 February 2019 with proceeds to 3i Infrastructure of £333 million. XLT was established to procure and lease the rolling stock for use on the Thameslink passenger rail franchise.

3i Infrastructure today completed the acquisition of Tampnet following the receipt of regulatory approvals in Europe and the USA. 3i Infrastructure has invested €226 million alongside Danish pension fund ATP, with each party acquiring 50%. 3i Infrastructure's investment manager, 3i Investments plc, will manage the investment on behalf of the consortium. Tampnet is the leading offshore telecoms network operator in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The transaction was announced on 27 July 2018.

