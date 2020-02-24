Log in
3i Infrastructure : Directorate Change

02/24/2020 | 03:54am EST
Regulatory Story
Directorate Change
Released 08:50 24-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 8843D
3i Infrastructure PLC
24 February 2020

3i Infrastructure plc (the 'Company') non-executive Director appointment

3i Infrastructure plc announces that further to the announcement on 17 December 2019 in RNS Number 1564X and following receipt of approval from the Jersey Financial Services Commission the appointment of Samantha Hoe-Richardson as a non-executive Director of the Company took effect on 22 February 2020.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
3i Infrastructure plc published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
