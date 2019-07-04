Log in
3i Infrastructure PLC    3IN

3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC

(3IN)
10:38a3I INFRASTRUCTURE : Doc re. AGM Resolutions
PU
02:28a3I INFRASTRUCTURE : Q1 performance update
PU
06/133I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

3i Infrastructure : Doc re. AGM Resolutions

07/04/2019 | 10:38am EDT

3i Infrastructure plc - Resolutions passed at 2019 AGM

3i Infrastructure plc (the 'Company') announces that all the resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 23 May 2019 were passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 4 July 2019. These included resolutions 12 to 16, which constituted special business.

A copy of the full text of the resolutions constituting special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Disclaimer

3i Infrastructure plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:37:04 UTC
