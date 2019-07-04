3i Infrastructure : Doc re. AGM Resolutions

3i Infrastructure plc - Resolutions passed at 2019 AGM

3i Infrastructure plc (the 'Company') announces that all the resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 23 May 2019 were passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today, 4 July 2019. These included resolutions 12 to 16, which constituted special business.

A copy of the full text of the resolutions constituting special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.