3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC
3i Infrastructure : Further syndication of investment in Attero

08/28/2018 | 12:57pm CEST

3i Infrastructure plc ('3i Infrastructure' or 'the Company') has signed an agreement to syndicate a further c. 7.5% stake in Attero in exchange for a c. €30 million consideration.

Following completion of this second syndication transaction, 3i Investments plc, the Company's Investment Adviser, will retain governance over 50% of Attero but 3i Infrastructure's resulting stake in Attero will be c. 25%.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

Richard Laing

Chairman, 3i Infrastructure plc

Tel: +44 1534 847 410

Thomas Fodor

Shareholder enquiries

Tel: +44 20 7975 3469

Kathryn van der Kroft

Media enquiries

Tel: +44 20 7975 3021

Notes to editors:

About 3i Infrastructure plc

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company is a long-term investor in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company's market focus is on economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies, principally in Europe, investing in operating businesses and projects which generate long-term yield and capital growth.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Adviser to 3i Infrastructure plc.

About Attero

Attero is the largest waste treatment and disposal company in the Netherlands. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Wilp, Attero has approximately 800 employees. Attero treats c. 3.5 million tonnes of waste per year in two energy from waste ('EfW') plants, two sorting and pre-treatment facilities, six anaerobic digestion facilities, seven composting facilities and ten landfills. The EfW business accounts for c. 80% of revenues of which a quarter relates to selling electricity and heat. Attero sources its waste from a diverse mix of domestic municipalities, commercial and industrial customers, as well as a number of UK and Irish exporters.

Disclaimer

3i Infrastructure plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:56:06 UTC
