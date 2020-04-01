3i Infrastructure : Joulz acquires GreenFlux's electric vehicle charging station business

01 Apr 2020 Joulz acquires GreenFlux's electric vehicle charging station business

3i Infrastructure-backed Joulz announces that it has acquired GreenFlux's electric vehicle charging station business, with over 3,000 charging points across the Netherlands.

This acquisition is the first since Joulz was acquired by 3i Infrastructure plc in May 2019, and is part of Joulz's strategy to expand into other energy transition related products and services for the B2B market.

Jan Verheij, CEO of Joulz, commented: 'The demand for electric transport is growing rapidly. Not only is the growth in electric company cars increasing, but we are also seeing increased demand in both the wider transport and public transport sectors. This means that a lot more charging infrastructure will be required in the future, including on the premises of our B2B customers. Today's acquisition materially expands Joulz's presence and expertise within electric vehicle charging, and we look forward to offering this important part of the energy transition to our customers.'