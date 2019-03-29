Log in
3M : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

03/29/2019 | 11:57am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant o

Check the appropriate box:

oPreliminary Proxy Statement

oConfidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

oDefinitive Proxy Statement

xDefinitive Additional Materials

oSoliciting Material under §240.14a-12

3M COMPANY

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

xNo fee required.

oFee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

(1)Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:

(2)Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:

(3)Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

(4)Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

(5)Total fee paid:

oFee paid previously with preliminary materials.

oCheck box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

(1)Amount Previously Paid:

(2)Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

(3)Filing Party:

(4)Date Filed:

March 29, 2019

3M COMPANY Annual Meeting

2019 Annual Meeting

May 14, 2019

Important proxy voting material is ready for your action.

This email represents the following share(s): 3M COMPANY - 401K

3M COMPANY - ESOP

3M COMPANY - COMMON

Three

Ways to Vote

Now via ProxyVote

At the Meeting

123,456,789,012.00000

123,456,789,012.00000

123,456,789,012.00000

Vote By

May 13, 2019 11:59 P.M. ET

By Phone 1.800.690.6903

Control Number: 0123456789012345

As a 3Mer and stockholder, you contribute to 3M's business growth and financial strength, you share in the risk and rewards, and you benefit from our Company's success. We encourage you to both understand and vote on the proposals being considered at this year's Annual Meeting.

In this email you'll find the materials you need: Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, the 2018 Annual Report and helpful instructions. Your vote is very important; please enter it as soon as possible.

This year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Like last year, on the meeting day, we will provide a live webcast so you can listen to the business portion of meeting by visiting http://investors.3M.com.

If you plan to attend the meeting in person, you will need to pre-register and print your admission ticket at Proxyvote.com as further described below.

Thank you all for your contributions!

Inge Thulin

Executive Chairman of the Board

Mike Roman

CEO

To access ProxyVote.com, you will need your four digit PIN:

∙ If you are an employee of 3M COMPANY, your PIN is the last four digits of your Social Security number.

∙ If you are an employee of 3M COMPANY and do not have a Social Security number or Taxpayer ID, your PIN will be the last four digits of your 3M COMPANY employee ID number.

∙ If you have forgotten your PIN number, please follow the instructions on Proxyvote.com.

Internet voting is accepted up to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 13, 2019 (or up to 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2019 for participants in 3M's Voluntary Investment Plan and Employee Stock Ownership Plan and the 3M Savings Plan).

Important

Materials

Proxy Statement

Annual Report

For holders as of March 19, 2019

Disclaimer

3M Company published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 15:56:06 UTC
