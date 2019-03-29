3M : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

UNITED STATES
March 29, 2019
3M COMPANY Annual Meeting
2019 Annual Meeting
May 14, 2019
Important proxy voting material is ready for your action.
This email represents the following share(s): 3M COMPANY - 401K
3M COMPANY - ESOP
3M COMPANY - COMMON
Three
Ways to Vote
Now via ProxyVote
At the Meeting
Vote By
May 13, 2019 11:59 P.M. ET
|
By Phone 1.800.690.6903
|
Control Number: 0123456789012345
As a 3Mer and stockholder, you contribute to 3M's business growth and financial strength, you share in the risk and rewards, and you benefit from our Company's success. We encourage you to both understand and vote on the proposals being considered at this year's Annual Meeting.
In this email you'll find the materials you need: Notice of the Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, the 2018 Annual Report and helpful instructions. Your vote is very important; please enter it as soon as possible.
This year's Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Conrad Indianapolis, 50 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Like last year, on the meeting day, we will provide a live webcast so you can listen to the business portion of meeting by visiting http://investors.3M.com.
If you plan to attend the meeting in person, you will need to pre-register and print your admission ticket at Proxyvote.com as further described below.
Thank you all for your contributions!
Inge Thulin
Executive Chairman of the Board
Mike Roman
CEO
To access ProxyVote.com, you will need your four digit PIN:
∙ If you are an employee of 3M COMPANY, your PIN is the last four digits of your Social Security number.
∙ If you are an employee of 3M COMPANY and do not have a Social Security number or Taxpayer ID, your PIN will be the last four digits of your 3M COMPANY employee ID number.
∙ If you have forgotten your PIN number, please follow the instructions on Proxyvote.com.
Internet voting is accepted up to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 13, 2019 (or up to 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 12, 2019 for participants in 3M's Voluntary Investment Plan and Employee Stock Ownership Plan and the 3M Savings Plan).
Important
Materials
Proxy Statement
Annual Report
For holders as of March 19, 2019
