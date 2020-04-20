3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

First-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005736/en/