Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • First-quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
01:07p3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
04/183M : Sues "Unsavory" Company Selling N-95 Masks At Exorbitant Price; CoronaCide ..
AQ
04/163M : Continues Fight Against COVID-19 With Aid for Relief and Recovery Efforts
BU
04/143M : Files Lawsuit in Florida in Alleged N95 Price Gouging Attempt of the Strate..
BU
04/14CUMMINS : Partners With 3M on Respirator Production
DJ
04/143M : Partners With Cummins to Increase Production of Filters for Powered Air Pur..
BU
04/13Ford Expands Design and Production of Medical Products
DJ
04/113M : Claims Gouging By Seller Of Masks
DJ
04/103M : Sues Mask-Seller for Alleged Gouging, Trademark Infringement--Update
DJ
04/103M : Files Lawsuit Against New Jersey-Based Company for Price Gouging
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32 202 M
EBIT 2019 6 975 M
Net income 2019 4 799 M
Debt 2019 14 079 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,05x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 84 253 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 150,53  $
Last Close Price 146,46  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-16.98%84 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.85%97 832
SIEMENS AG-30.92%69 819
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-38.71%59 791
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-11.72%50 352
HITACHI, LTD.0.16%27 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group