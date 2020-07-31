Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 12:59:37 pm
149.04 USD   -2.02%
12:31p3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
07/293M : Vehicle Graphics Grow Importance as Marketing Tool
BU
07/293M : Face Masks Fail to Lift 3M Sales
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:31pm BST

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

  • Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
12:31p3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
07/293M : Vehicle Graphics Grow Importance as Marketing Tool
BU
07/293M : Face Masks Fail to Lift 3M Sales
DJ
07/28Technology Companies See Stronger Results -- -2-
DJ
07/28Technology Companies See Stronger Results -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/28Stocks fall on mixed earnings
RE
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28Industrials Down After Weak Round Of Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
07/28Wall St falls as pandemic hurts consumer confidence and earnings; stimulus pl..
RE
07/283M and Omnicom fall, while Pfizer and Cummins rise
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 526 M - 23 960 M
Net income 2020 4 914 M - 3 735 M
Net Debt 2020 16 128 M - 12 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 87 624 M 87 624 M 66 594 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 96 000
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 167,65 $
Last Close Price 152,12 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Monish Patolawala Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Patrick Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ty Silberhorn Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-13.77%87 624
TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S.--.--%185 732
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.73%104 678
SIEMENS AG-5.75%102 795
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.36%58 659
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-43.91%54 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group