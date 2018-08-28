3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:
-
Morgan Stanley’s 6th Annual Laguna
Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Nick Gangestad, senior
vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 10:15 a.m.
PDT.
-
Third-quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct.
23, 2018, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800)
762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.
These events will be webcast live, and replays will be available on 3M’s
Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005497/en/