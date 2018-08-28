Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/28 04:23:12 pm
209.625 USD   +0.62%
04:02p3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08/233M COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/203M : Files Additional Lawsuit to Enforce Its Patent Rights in Metal ..
BU
3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

08/28/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

  • Morgan Stanley’s 6th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Nick Gangestad, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 10:15 a.m. PDT.
  • Third-quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 (212) 231-2916 outside the U.S.

These events will be webcast live, and replays will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 320 M
EBIT 2018 8 038 M
Net income 2018 5 517 M
Debt 2018 11 843 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 22,12
P/E ratio 2019 18,38
EV / Sales 2018 3,97x
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
Capitalization 120 B
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 210 $
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Banovetz CTO, Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Edward Michael Liddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-12.78%120 426
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.71%116 969
SIEMENS-2.56%111 343
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.14%108 639
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.57%46 647
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.76%45 457
