3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Nick Gangestad, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.

Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.

UBS Virtual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2020, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Nick Gangestad, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:20 a.m. EDT.

These events will be webcast live and replays will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

