3M : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

05/12/2020 | 05:56pm EDT

3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Nick Gangestad, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.
  • Wolfe Research Virtual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
  • Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, will speak at 8 a.m. EDT.
  • UBS Virtual Global Industrials and Transportation Conference 2020, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Nick Gangestad, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 8:20 a.m. EDT.

These events will be webcast live and replays will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2020
