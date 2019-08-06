3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.44 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2019.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2019, 3M had 575,279,050 common shares outstanding and 75,414 shareholders of record.

About 3M

