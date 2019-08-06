Log in
3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.44 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2019.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of June 30, 2019, 3M had 575,279,050 common shares outstanding and 75,414 shareholders of record.

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.


© Business Wire 2019
