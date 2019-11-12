3M : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM) today declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 22, 2019.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, 3M had 575,050,655 common shares outstanding and 74,808 shareholders of record.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112006138/en/