3M : Claims Gouging By Seller Of Masks

By Austen Hufford

Mask-maker 3M Co. filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey business for alleged price gouging and trademark infringement, a strike against the chaotic world-wide market for medical gear that has formed during the coronavirus pandemic.

3M said in the suit filed Friday in the Southern District of New York that Performance Supply LLC tried to sell 3M-branded masks to New York City officials for up to six times list prices. It is not clear whether Performance actually had access to such masks or if they were genuine, 3M said. Performance told officials that it was an authorized 3M reseller, the federal lawsuit alleges.

"The price they were being charged was simply not acceptable," said Denise Rutherford, 3M's vice president for corporate affairs. "They are representing themselves as us -- and they are not us."

Performance didn't respond to requests for comment by phone and email. A New York City spokeswoman said 3M had told officials that Performance wasn't a certified reseller.

"We did not move forward with any purchase," the spokeswoman said.

Performance sent an email to a New York procurement official in late March, while coronavirus cases in the city were climbing fast, offering to sell seven million N95 masks for more than $6 each, according to the lawsuit.

Such masks, which are in high demand globally because they block 95% of very small particles including droplets containing the coronavirus, typically sell for less than $1.50 each. Average prices for N95 masks have climbed to $3.59 to $6.89 each in recent weeks, according to contracting-data provider GovSpend.

Hospital officials and health-care suppliers across the country say they are getting dozens of emails each day from unknown resellers, offering face masks of unknown quality for high prices. Some have ended up with N95 masks that fail quality-control tests -- and put them into use anyway, because supplies are so tight.

3M, the best-known and largest domestic maker of N95 masks, has drawn criticism from President Trump as hospitals reported severe shortages of masks and rising prices. The company has doubled N95 output globally to about 100 million masks a month, including 35 million in the U.S. The company said it hasn't raised mask prices.

After President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act against the company last week, 3M agreed to import nearly 167 million masks to the U.S. from its facility in China and distribute them with assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In New York City, officials have said they have struck deals with unfamiliar suppliers because their normal distributors don't have enough gear to meet the massive need for workers in hospitals, emergency services and other city jobs. City officials have asked 3M to sell directly to the city, offering to send tractor-trailers to 3M plants to pick up pallets of masks, a senior city official said. 3M declined, the official said. 3M said its distribution network is the best way to get products to health-care workers.

3M normally sells masks through industrial distributors and retail chains, some of which could end up in the hands of resellers. The company says the most of its masks are now being distributed to hospitals through about six large health-care distributors and FEMA.

3M said it filed the lawsuit on Friday to protect public health and because price gouging was hurting its reputation.Ms. Rutherford said 3M was working with technology companies to flag and remove websites and social-media posts that implied 3M endorsements. Researchers this week said they had identified more than 10,000 Instagram accounts selling face masks, many of which displayed photos of 3M products.

"If we don't step up, it only allows the perpetrators to continue this bad behavior," said Ms. Rutherford.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com