Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Clean-Trace Hygiene Monitoring and Management System Achieves AOAC Performance Tested Method Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Contact: Aaron Berstler

Kohnstamm Communications

(651) 789-1264

aaron@kohnstamm.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3M Clean-Trace Hygiene Monitoring and Management System Achieves AOAC Performance Tested Method Certification

ST. PAUL, Minn. - May 23, 2019 - 3M Food Safety announced today that the 3M™ Clean-Trace™ Hygiene Monitoring and Management System, a rapid and comprehensive method for testing food or beverage manufacturing surfaces, has received AOAC®Performance Tested MethodSM(PTM) Certificate No. 041901 from the AOAC® Research Institute.

The 3M Clean-Trace System's performance claim to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) on common food manufacturing contact surfaces with consistency and stability was evaluated through the AOAC Performance Tested Methods (PTM) program.

The scope of this evaluation expanded beyond what has been evaluated for other ATP systems on the market today. It concluded that the 3M system is a reliable and rapid method for the detection of low levels of ATP, both as pure analyte, and from food and microbial sources, on three different surfaces: stainless steel, ceramic and plastic.

The study also evaluated the system's robustness and determined the method was able to distinguish low and high levels of ATP when used over a range of activation times (2-15 seconds) and temperatures (10-35 C) often experienced in use.

In addition, study results demonstrate that 3M's technology detects ATP and provides actionable results in the presence of common sanitizers used in the food industry.

'When we designed the system, we wanted to create a tool that would work reliably and consistently in the real-world environments our customers operate in, not just in a lab setting,' said Burcu Yordem, PhD, 3M Food Safety senior technical service scientist. 'This third-party PTM validation affirms the robustness of the 3M technology in verifying the cleanliness and sanitation of a wide range of customer facilities and environmental conditions.'

A full report on the research used for the certification will be published in the Journal of AOAC International within the next year.

The 3M Clean-Trace System can help bridge the gap between an immediate but imperfect visual inspection and the time-consuming process of microbial culturing of collected samples. It takes only seconds to test for the presence of ATP, a molecular indicator of biological residue. ATP testing and its benefits have been well-supported for many years throughout scientific literature, but not all systems perform equally. To make an informed choice that best meets their needs, manufacturers are encouraged to evaluate ATP solutions in their individual production environments prior to adoption.

Additional research comparing the performance of the 3M Clean-Trace System with other ATP monitoring tools was conducted by the ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University and is available at 3M.com/CompareATP. For more information about the technology, visit 3M.com/CleanTraceTechnology.

AOAC Research Institute, AOAC INTERNATONAL, is based in Rockville, Md., and is an independent, third-party, nongovernment administrator of the AOAC Performance Tested Methods (PTM) Certification program. AOAC serves communities of the analytical sciences by providing global confidence in consensus based analytical solutions for food safety, food integrity, and public health.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $33 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

# # #

Disclaimer

3M Company published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 21:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
05:23p3M : Clean-Trace Hygiene Monitoring and Management System Achieves AOAC Performa..
PU
05/233M COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/203M : Presentation Mike Roman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Electrical Produ..
PU
05/203M : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05/203M : Electrical Products Group 2019 Annual Spring Conference Presentation
PU
05/17Deere, 3M, Pinterest slip while Cray soars on buyout
AQ
05/16GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of 3M Company In..
BU
05/163M : and Nobel Media Partner to Explore "The Future of Ageing" at Nobel Prize Di..
BU
05/15Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of 3M Compan..
BU
05/153M CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 531 M
EBIT 2019 7 233 M
Net income 2019 5 138 M
Debt 2019 13 386 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
P/E ratio 2020 16,53
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Capitalization 97 843 M
Chart 3M COMPANY
Duration : Period :
3M Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 3M COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael F. Roman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inge G. Thulin Executive Chairman
Julie L. Bushman Executive Vice President-International Operations
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric D. Hammes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
3M COMPANY-10.92%97 843
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.15%123 214
SIEMENS9.41%100 951
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.57%86 336
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.35%48 853
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.15%46 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About