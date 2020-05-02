Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  3M Company    MMM

3M COMPANY

(MMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

3M : Did You Acquire 3M (MMM) Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of 3M; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of 3M Company ("3M") (NYSE: MMM) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court last year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of 3M from February 9, 2017 and May 28, 2019 (the "Class Period").  According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) 3M's vast internal evidence dating back decades confirmed that man-made chemicals or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (2) 3M had a long history of suppressing negative information and damaging data about PFAS; (3) 3M had significant legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS; and (4) as a result, 3M's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term shareholder of 3M continuously holding shares before February 9, 2017, you may have standing to hold 3M harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

[click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, if you have held Intersect stock since before February 9, 2017, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-3m-mmm-before-february-9-2017-johnson-fistel-continues-its-investigation-of-3m-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301051463.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on 3M COMPANY
02:19p3M : Did You Acquire 3M (MMM) Before February 9, 2017? Johnson Fistel Continues ..
PR
02:48aSIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, U : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
05/01SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, U : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/013M : Completes Sale of Substantially All of Its Drug Delivery Business
BU
05/013M : Has Sued 5 Vendors Who Targeted Emergency Officials in 3 States Offering Bi..
BU
04/293M : Files Second Lawsuit To Combat COVID-19 Price Gouging
AQ
04/29Manufacturers Offer Dark Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
04/283M : to Cut Costs as Business Cools Beyond Masks -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/28D.R. Horton, 3M rise; Merck, Centene fall
AQ
04/283M : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group