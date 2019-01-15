3M : Eckhart Unveil Robot-based 3M Automated Taping System

3M Co. (MMM) and Eckhart on Tuesday announced the launch of the 3M Automated Taping System, a collaborative effort between the companies to create a robot-based automated tape application system.

The 3M ATS is designed for automotive and industrial customers seeking to automate manual processes involving 3M Attachment Tapes, the companies said.

Maplewood, Minn.-based 3M and Eckhart, which is based in Warren, Mich., said they "believe significant opportunities exist in the automotive and industrial space to use the 3M ATS to apply adhesion promoters, create extended liner tabs, and precisely position cut-to-length tape or die cuts onto components."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com